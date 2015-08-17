* Dollar gains as Fed rate hike regains center stage
* Homebuilders sentiment survey aids dollar
* Market eyes inflation data, Fed policymakers' minutes
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 17 The dollar advanced on Monday,
rising against a basket of currencies for the third straight
session, as traders focused on potential U.S. interest rate
hikes and shook off worries about a China-led "currency war."
The dollar index hit a one-month low last week after
the People's Bank of China unexpectedly devalued the yuan,
dampening expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates in September.
But after the PBOC set the yuan slightly above its fixing
rate on Friday and soothed fears that Beijing was intent on a
bigger devaluation, markets have once again turned attention to
divergences in monetary policy among the world's major
economies.
"Since China circled the wagons around its currency and
restored some stability to its own markets, the (foreign
exchange) market has defaulted to the Fed story of tightening,"
said David Gilmore, partner at Foreign Exchange Analytics in
Essex, Connecticut.
Against the euro, the dollar traded at its strongest in five
days, reaching $1.1063 per euro before easing a little to
$1.1080, still up around 0.25 percent on the day. The euro is
expected to remain weak as the European Central Bank presses on
with a 1 trillion euro asset-purchase program.
The dollar index was last up 0.30 percent. The greenback was
ahead 0.10 percent against the Japanese yen at 124.45 yen
and up 0.35 percent against sterling at $1.5587.
A New York Federal Reserve survey showed manufacturing
activity in New York state plunging in August to its weakest
level since 2009 due to steep drops in new orders and shipments,
and the dollar's gains narrowed.
"That headline number got people's attention," Gilmore said.
"It is another element to put on the side of the ledger for a
December vs. September start of Fed tightening."
But a later report from the National Association of Home
Builders boosted the dollar. That data showed U.S. homebuilder
sentiment rising in August to its highest level since a matching
reading almost a decade ago.
Investors were also awaiting Wednesday's releases of U.S.
inflation data and minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting.
