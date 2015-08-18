* U.S. housing starts strongest since 2007
* Chinese stock markets drop 6 percent
* Sterling touches seven-week high
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 18 The dollar rose against the
euro and yen on Tuesday, getting a lift from data showing U.S.
housing starts neared an eight-year peak in July, bolstering
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
as soon as next month.
A 6 percent drop in Chinese stocks drove many investors into
safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc, which was up
against the dollar. The British pound shot to a seven-week high
of $1.5717 against the dollar.
U.S. housing starts rose last month as builders accelerated
construction of single-family homes, the Commerce Department
said. Groundbreakings, at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of
1.21 million units, were the strongest since October 2007.
The starts report beat forecasts and added to solid
payrolls, retail sales and industrial output data, which suggest
the economy got off to a robust start in the third quarter and
can handle Fed tightening moves.
The dollar index, which had been down on the day,
pivoted to a gain after the housing starts report and was last
up 0.20 percent in early New York trading.
The euro was last off 0.45 percent at $1.1033 against
the dollar, which was up 0.02 percent against the yen at
124.40 yen.
The British pound was boosted by stronger-than-expected
inflation data for July, including an uptick in core inflation,
which hit a five-month high.
Sterling rose to a seven-week high of $1.5717 after the data
and was last at $1.5676, or a 0.6 percent gain for the day.
The inflation numbers bolstered expectations that the Bank
of England will raise interest rates in coming months and helped
sterling gain more than 1 percent against the euro.
Earlier, China's main Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen 300
indices both lost more than 6 percent as
investors bet that demand in China will cool further, weighing
on the trade-reliant economy and throwing more doubts on a
global recovery.
"There is a risk-off environment, given the drop in the
Chinese stock markets. Investors are cautious about whether the
Fed will raise rates, given a slowdown in China and global
deflationary conditions," said Petr Krpata, FX strategist at
ING.
