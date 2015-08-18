* U.S. housing starts strongest since 2007

* Chinese stock markets drop 6 percent

* Sterling touches seven-week high (Recasts with dollar's rise and data details; changes byline and dateline, previous LONDON)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Aug 18 The dollar rose against the euro and yen on Tuesday, getting a lift from data showing U.S. housing starts neared an eight-year peak in July, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as next month.

A 6 percent drop in Chinese stocks drove many investors into safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc, which was up against the dollar. The British pound shot to a seven-week high of $1.5717 against the dollar.

U.S. housing starts rose last month as builders accelerated construction of single-family homes, the Commerce Department said. Groundbreakings, at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.21 million units, were the strongest since October 2007. .

The starts report beat forecasts and added to solid payrolls, retail sales and industrial output data, which suggest the economy got off to a robust start in the third quarter and can handle Fed tightening moves.

The dollar index, which had been down on the day, pivoted to a gain after the housing starts report and was last up 0.20 percent in early New York trading.

The euro was last off 0.45 percent at $1.1033 against the dollar, which was up 0.02 percent against the yen at 124.40 yen.

The British pound was boosted by stronger-than-expected inflation data for July, including an uptick in core inflation, which hit a five-month high.

Sterling rose to a seven-week high of $1.5717 after the data and was last at $1.5676, or a 0.6 percent gain for the day.

The inflation numbers bolstered expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates in coming months and helped sterling gain more than 1 percent against the euro.

Earlier, China's main Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen 300 indices both lost more than 6 percent as investors bet that demand in China will cool further, weighing on the trade-reliant economy and throwing more doubts on a global recovery.

"There is a risk-off environment, given the drop in the Chinese stock markets. Investors are cautious about whether the Fed will raise rates, given a slowdown in China and global deflationary conditions," said Petr Krpata, FX strategist at ING. (Editing by Peter Galloway)