* Rates action signals reduced bets on Fed hike next month
* Euro gains from emerging markets volatility
* Euro tops $1.12 to strongest level since June
(Recasts, adds quotes and late prices; changes byline and
dateline; previous LONDON)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 20 The dollar fell against the
euro and other major currencies on Thursday as bets dwindled on
the Federal Reserve next month raising U.S. interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade.
The euro posted the best gains among major
currencies, rising 0.80 percent against the dollar to top $1.12,
due to turmoil in emerging market currencies touched off by
China's yuan devaluation last week.
Traders said the probability of a September hike by the Fed
is now around 40 percent, with many investors exiting dollar
positions after Wednesday's release of minutes from a Fed
policymakers meeting contained nothing definitive about the
timing of a rate increase. That was down from a probability of
about 50 percent at the end of July.
Short-term U.S. interest rates in the over-the-counter market
on Thursday suggested traders now see just a one-in-three chance
of a September rate hike, down from 48 percent a week ago.
"Many were disappointed that the Fed remained decidedly
noncommittal (in the minutes) but we think the door to a
September hike remains wide open," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
U.S. jobless claims data issued on Thursday showed the
underlying strength of America's labor market and economy
allowed for a rate hike, Esiner said.
"These are data to put into the column that argues for a
September rate hike by the Fed," he said.
The dollar index was last off 0.30 percent, while the
dollar was down 0.05 percent against the yen at 123.75
yen and the British pound was off 0.10 percent against
the dollar at $1.5658.
The euro touched $1.2220, its best showing against the
dollar since June 30.
The euro has become a favored funding currency for emerging
markets investors and others borrowing in currencies with
relatively low interest rates and was gaining from those
investors exiting risk assets, according to Esiner.
"The euro is poised to benefit from continued global
volatility," Esiner said.
Emerging markets took a fresh battering as Turkey's lira
plunged to a fresh record low. Concerns over fast-falling oil
and commodity prices were aggravated by turmoil in the Chinese
markets.
The Norwegian crown fell to its lowest in over seven months
against the euro after Norway's economy slowed in
the second quarter, leaving the door open for more monetary
easing in coming months.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)