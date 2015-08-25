* Dollar/yen edges higher, pulls away from 7-mth low
* Firm euro to cause unease within ECB
* Worries over China's economy linger
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 25 The dollar rose broadly on
Tuesday, earning a breather from a slide to seven-month lows
against the yen as U.S. Treasury yields climbed, although most
investors were cautious given worries of a China-led slowdown in
global growth.
Those concerns and the scale of a sell off in global stock
markets have thrown into doubt whether the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates this year, and pushed up implied volatility
in the foreign exchange market - a broad measure of currency
swings - to its highest in two years.
The dollar had lost 4 percent against the yen over the two
previous trading days. It clawed back some of those losses as
10-year U.S. Treasury yields, which at one point had
fallen to 1.905 percent on Monday, recovered to trade at 2.02
percent on Tuesday.
The dollar was up 0.8 percent to trade at 119.35 yen,
after having tumbled 2.9 percent on Monday for its biggest
one-day fall in five years. It pared some of its gains as
Japanese stocks fell, with the benchmark Nikkei index
closing sharply down by 4 percent. Shanghai shares also fell 8
percent after plunging more than 8 percent on Monday.
"It is all very uncertain for the dollar. All the currencies
that were sold off yesterday are rising, but to me it very much
looks short lived," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at
Nordea.
"Chinese and Japanese stocks are lower and investors are
pricing out chances of a Fed rate hike in September. Going into
the month-end, we might continue to see a squeeze in positions
and the dollar could be hit."
Apart from receding expectations for a Fed rate rise in
September which has seen favourable bets in the dollar being
cut, other major and liquid currencies like the euro and the yen
have been helped as the market turmoil prompted the unwinding of
carry trades.
In times of financial stress, the euro and yen are bought
back as investors unwind positions in trades that entail higher
risk but also higher potential return.
The euro eased to $1.1550 on Tuesday having set a
seven-month peak of $1.1715 on Monday, with a German IFO survey
unlikely to have much impact, traders said.
Heng Koon How, senior FX strategist for private banking and
wealth management at Credit Suisse in Singapore, said Japanese
and euro zone policymakers were unlikely to tolerate further
sharp rises in the euro and yen.
"I would expect verbal intervention to heat up, should euro
head higher towards $1.20 or dollar/yen trades on a sustained
basis below 115," Heng said.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday warned market
players against pushing up the yen too much further, saying that
its spike against the dollar overnight was "rough" and
undesirable for the economy.
