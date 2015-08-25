* Dollar/yen up 1.4 pct, pulls away from 7-month low
* Euro down 1.3 percent vs dollar
* Worries over China's economy linger
(Recasts after China rate cut, adds comments)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 25 The dollar jumped nearly one
percent against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday and
recovered from seven-month lows against the safe-haven yen and
the euro as riskier assets got a boost from an interest rate cut
by the Chinese central bank.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the
one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.6
percent, effective from Aug. 26. It also relaxed the reserve
requirements.
The monetary easing comes after Chinese stock indexes fell
more than 7 percent, hitting their lowest levels since December,
following their more than 8-percent plunge on Monday.
The rate cut brought a relief rally with U.S. stock futures
rising 4 percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
jumping 4.2 percent, recouping the bulk of the 5
percent-plus it lost the previous day. Commodities also rose.
The dollar rose 1.6 percent to 120.23 yen while the
euro fell 1.3 percent to $1.14785, having hit a seven-month peak
of $1.1715 on Monday. In times of financial stress, the euro and
yen are bought as investors unwind positions in trades that
entail higher risk but also higher potential return.
"The Chinese rate move has boosted risk appetite," SEB
currency strategist Richard Falkenhall said. "But it's too early
to say 'buy the dollar' given all the sharp moves that have
happened over the past few days. Longer term, we remain bullish
on the dollar."
The dollar has come under pressure against major currencies
such as the euro and the yen as fears about Chinese growth and a
huge sell-off in global stock markets have thrown into doubt
whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
That has also pushed up implied volatility in the foreign
exchange market - a broad measure of currency swings - to its
highest in two years.
Apart from receding expectations for a Fed rate rise in
September, which has seen favourable bets in the dollar being
cut, other major and liquid currencies have been helped as the
market turmoil prompted the unwinding of carry trades.
Credit Suisse's senior FX strategist for private banking and
wealth management in Singapore, Heng Koon How, said Japanese and
euro zone policymakers were unlikely to tolerate further sharp
rises in the euro and yen.
"I would expect verbal intervention to heat up, should euro
head higher towards $1.20 or dollar/yen trades on a sustained
basis below 115," Heng said.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday warned market
players against pushing up the yen too much further, saying that
its spike against the dollar overnight was "rough" and
undesirable for the economy.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Louise
Ireland)