* Stocks rise after Wall Street rally
* Fading risk of September Fed hike supports risk sentiment
* Any revision to Q2 US growth to boost dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 27 The yen nursed losses against the
dollar on Thursday as calm returned to currency markets with
gains in global stock markets, including a 5 percent jump in
Shanghai, underpinning risk sentiment and sapping demand for
safe haven currencies.
Comments from an influential Federal Reserve official on
Wednesday downplaying prospects of a September interest rate
hike helped improve market sentiment. In the currency market,
investors reacted by unwinding recent moves that had lifted both
the yen and the euro.
A recent spike in risk aversion had triggered short-covering
in the yen and the euro, which are popular funding currencies
for carry trades. Such trades involve selling low-yielding
currencies to buy higher-yielding currencies and assets.
Demand for the yen and the euro showed signs of ebbing,
however, with the dollar rising along with global stock markets.
Traders said any upward revision to second-quarter growth data
out of the United States later in the day, could bolster the
greenback.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against the yen at 120.24 yen
, and well above a seven-month low of 116.15 yen struck
earlier this week. The euro, too, was up 0.4 percent at 136.10
yen, while against the dollar it was flat at $1.1320,
well below this week's seven-month high of $1.1715.
The dollar index edged up to 95.223.
"The focus is shifting back to U.S. data and central banks.
The market is looking for more dovish comments from central
banks to counterbalance the tensions stemming from China," said
Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
"Incoming U.S. data, if it surprises on the upside will give
a boost to the dollar."
New York Fed President William Dudley said on Wednesday an
interest rate hike next month seemed less appropriate given the
threat posed to the U.S. economy by recent market turmoil.
Traders said Dudley's relatively dovish tones, combined with
upbeat data showing a big increase in U.S. business investment
plans have helped soothe market nerves.
A focal point for investors is an annual conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, attended by many of the world's top
central bankers. On Saturday, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer
will take part in a panel discussion on "U.S. Inflation
Developments".
The market will be watching to see if central bankers play
down recent market volatility as a headwind, analysts at DBS in
Singapore said in a note.
"They will probably agree that the problem today is not in
the advanced economies but the emerging economies," DBS said.
"If so, the dollar index can regain some of its composure if
the symposium succeeds in keeping expectations intact for a Fed
hike later this year without more panic in the markets," they
added.
