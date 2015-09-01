* Low-yielding yen and euro rise on risk aversion
* China PMI surveys underscore slowdown worries
* U.S. ISM manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 1 The safe-haven yen and the
low-yielding euro rose on Tuesday on concerns about China's
economy, as investors unwound bets against the two currencies
widely used to fund positions in riskier assets.
Speculators and investors had sold low-yielding currencies
to buy higher-yielding ones and shares for better returns, so a
worsening outlook for stock markets and the global economy tends
to reverse that process.
Surveys of China's manufacturing and services reinforced
worries about a sharper economic slowdown with Japan's Nikkei
ending nearly 4 percent lower and European stocks all
trading in the red. U.S. stock futures were more than 2
percent lower, pointing to a weak start on Wall Street.
"Concerns about China are a key drive in currency markets
and the PMIs were weaker and not good for overall risk
sentiment," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"The dollar was buoyed by month-end flows and that seems to have
ebbed."
The dollar fell more than 1 percent to 120 yen,
having retreated from a high of 121.76 yen set late last week.
The euro rose 1 percent to $1.1332 in London trade,
extending its recovery from last week's one-week low of $1.1156.
It was last trading at $1.1265, still up 0.6 percent on the day.
Morgan Stanley on Tuesday forecast the euro at $1.15 at the
end of the third quarter, given its role as a funding currency
and the euro zone's sizeable current account surplus.
With China moving to clamp down on speculation in the
currency forwards market, analysts expect markets to stabilise
in coming days. That in turn could see the focus return to U.S.
data, including a jobs and wages report due on Friday.
Doubts over whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates this month in the context of persistent market turbulence
have weighed on the dollar in recent weeks. But comments from
the U.S. central bank's Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer last week
suggested a rate hike in September was still an option.
"Fischer suggested the Fed will still be watching market
sentiment and incoming data over the next two weeks, which puts
even more emphasis on Friday's payrolls report," BNP Paribas
analysts said in a note.
BNP expects an above-consensus 230,000 increase in jobs and
a steady unemployment rate of 5.3 percent. While that would not
be enough to force a September hike, there was scope for the
U.S. bond yield curve to turn more dollar supportive.
Later on Tuesday, investors will turn their focus to a
survey of U.S. manufacturing activity.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)