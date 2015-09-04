* Dollar/yen drops after Nikkei hits 7-month low
* Euro hits 4-month trough vs yen on dovish ECB
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls next key focus for markets
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 4 The dollar fell on Friday while
demand for the safe-haven yen picked up as stocks weakened, with
traders increasingly certain that a key U.S. jobs report due
later is unlikely to push the Federal Reserve to raise rates.
Traders said a non-farm payrolls report which is in line
with expectations, or even a slightly better-than-expected
reading, would be unlikely to alter expectations that the
Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates later this month.
For the dollar to get a boost, not only would the report
have to show a huge rise above the 220,000 consensus figure, but
wages too would need to register a sharp uptick, which could
bring a hike this month back onto the table, analysts said.
Expectations of a rate hike by the Fed in September have
waned as a slowdown in China has brought increased market
volatility across asset classes. That has caused the dollar to
struggle in recent weeks, especially against the yen.
"The bar for a dollar-positive surprise is likely higher
--above 230,000 -- given concerns that ongoing volatility will
prevent a September hike," said Josh O'Byrne, currency
strategist at Citi. "(A reading) below 180,000 could be seen
taking September off the table."
The dollar was down 0.7 percent to 119.25 yen, on
track for a 2 percent loss this week, during which it has been
pummelled by bouts of global risk aversion that favoured the yen
and euro.
The yen also rose against the euro, which had come under
broad pressure after the European Central Bank gave a sobering
assessment of the euro zone economy and suggested it may have to
beef up its already massive stimulus programme.
The euro was down 0.5 percent at 132.85 yen after skidding
to a four-month low of 132.62. The single currency,
though, stabilized against the dollar, trading 0.2 percent
higher at $1.1140, supported by a steady unwinding of
euro-funded carry trades as stocks struggled.
Japan's Nikkei fell to a seven-month low, while
European stocks were in the red, prompting traders to
unwind carry trades, funded in the low-yielding euro and the
yen. Traders said unless volatility faded, the euro would
side-step the ECB's easy monetary policy stance and continue to
benefit from unwinding of risky bets.
The euro had fallen to a two-week low against the dollar on
Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's
bond-buying programme may run beyond September 2016 and that its
size and composition may be adjusted.
"Bottom line: the risk the ECB's current asset purchase
programme is extended beyond September 2016 is rising, which
should continue to weigh on euro and euro zone short-term swap
rates," Elias Haddad, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth
Bank wrote in a note.
