* Yen drops as European and Japanese stocks start week
higher
* U.S. data fails to provide clarity on Fed rate-hike timing
* Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to lowest in over a year
-CFTC
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 7 The dollar rose against the
safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Monday, regaining some poise
as European and Japanese stock markets started the week with
gains and which underpinned risk sentiment.
Volumes, though, are expected to wane later in the session
with the United States closed for a holiday. And with Chinese
stocks ending in the red after a four-day holiday, most
investors were cautious before the monthly update on China's
economic health in the coming week, with August global trade
data out on Tuesday unlikely to offer much solace.
At the G20 meeting at the weekend, policymakers agreed to
oppose competitive devaluations and giving more transparency in
communicating policy shifts, all of which gave investors little
insight into future macro trends.
On Friday, a mixed U.S. jobs report did little to help
investors determine when the Federal Reserve would finally hike
interest rates.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against the yen at
119.30, moving away from the day's low of 118.66 and taking back
some of Friday's 1 percent tumble. It was up 0.2 percent against
the Swiss franc at 0.9728.
The euro was steady at $1.1150, having gained in
recent weeks as investors unwound euro-funded carry trades in
which they borrowed euros to invest in high-yielding currencies.
"While there was some weakness in Chinese stocks, it wasn't
a capitulation which many had feared. So investors are not as
risk averse, with Japan's Nikkei closing with gains," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"So the dollar remains a buy as the non-farm payrolls was
reasonably constructive."
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased less than expected last
month, marking a slowdown from July's upwardly revised gain, but
the jobless rate dropped to its lowest in almost 7-1/2 years and
wages accelerated.
"The problem is that these numbers are probably consistent
with 2 to 2.5 percent GDP growth at best, good enough to begin
the normalization of U.S. rates but not good enough to serve as
a locomotive for the rest of the world," Steven Englander,
global head of currency strategy at Citi, said in a note.
The figures came amid anxiety about falling global stocks
markets and China's slowing economy, which have led investors to
pare back bets that the Fed would raise interest rates as early
as its meeting this month.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday and Reuters calculations showed that speculators cut
back further on bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the week to
Sept. 1 for the second straight week.
The options market also shows that more investors are
betting on or hedging against further near-term yen strength.
