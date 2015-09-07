(Ppdates)
* Yen drops as European and Japanese stocks start week
higher
* U.S. data provide little clarity on Fed rate-hike timing
* Chinese forex reserves drop most on record as yuan slides
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 7 The dollar rose against the
safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Monday, regaining some poise
as European and Japanese stock markets started the week with
gains, helping bolster risk sentiment.
Volumes waned in the European session with the United States
closed for a national holiday.
And with Chinese stocks ending in the red after a four-day
holiday, most investors were cautious before the monthly update
on China's economic health in the coming week, with August
global trade data out on Tuesday unlikely to offer much solace.
At the G20 meeting at the weekend, policymakers agreed to
oppose competitive devaluations and communicate policy shifts in
a more transparent way, but they gave investors little insight
into future macro trends.
On Friday, a mixed U.S. jobs report gave few clues to
investors trying to determine when the Federal Reserve will
finally hike interest rates.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against the yen at
119.35, moving away from the day's low of 118.66 and taking back
some of Friday's 1 percent tumble. It was up 0.4 percent against
the Swiss franc at 0.9750.
The euro was slightly firmer at $1.1155, having
gained in recent weeks as investors unwound euro-funded carry
trades in which they borrowed euros to invest in high-yielding
currencies.
"While there was some weakness in Chinese stocks, it wasn't
a capitulation, which many had feared. So investors are not as
risk averse, with Japan's Nikkei closing with gains," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"So the dollar remains a buy as the non-farm payrolls was
reasonably constructive."
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased less than expected last
month, marking a slowdown from July's upwardly revised gain, but
the jobless rate dropped to its lowest in almost 7-1/2 years and
wages accelerated.
The figures came amid anxiety about falling global stock
markets and China's slowing economy, which have led investors to
pare back bets that the Fed will raise interest rates as early
as its meeting this month.
China's foreign exchange reserves marked their biggest drop
on record in August as Beijing tried to halt a slide in the yuan
and stabilise financial markets after its surprise move to
devalue the currency last month.
The drop was much smaller than some had expected, but
analysts said that the euro - a big beneficiary in the past
decade when reserves were rising - would suffer.
"Over a period of time, depending upon the way the Chinese
rebalance their reserves, it will have an impact on the major
currencies," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.
In a study released last week, Deutsche Bank analysts
estimated that for every $100 billion reduction in global
reserves, the euro would fall by 3 cents against the dollar.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)