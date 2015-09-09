* Dollar lifted by global rally in equities
* Yen off 1 percent versus dollar
* Euro hurt by widening interest rate differentials
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The dollar rose on Wednesday,
following equities rallies on Wall Street, Europe and Asia that
reassured investors and sapped demand for the low-yielding euro
and yen.
The yen was off more than 1 percent against the dollar after
Japan's Nikkei jumped 7.7 percent. It was the biggest
single-day gain for the stocks index in nearly seven years and
came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raised hopes of more fiscal
stimulus by his government.
In China, the Finance Ministry said it would strengthen
fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and speed up tax
reform, helping lift Chinese shares for a second day.
Prospects for government fiscal stimulus set the stage for a
2 percent rally in European stocks. Wall Street was up
0.75 percent in early trading that reflected a shift to
riskier bets by many investors rattled by China's unexpected
devaluation last month and a withering equities decline.
"That translated into solid gains for the U.S. dollar
against safer and lower-yielding currencies like the yen and
euro," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington.
The euro was also hurt by widening interest rate
differentials between two-year U.S. Treasury yields
and their comparable German bunds, according to
traders and strategists.
"In the short term, U.S.-German rate spreads are pushing
back to their widest of the year and could start to weigh on the
euro," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
The dollar was last up nearly 1 percent against the yen at
120.94 yen, while the euro was down 0.3 percent at
$1.1169.
The dollar index, which tracks a basket of major
currencies, was ahead 0.13 percent.
Ever since China devalued its currency in early August,
sending shockwaves across global markets, the dollar has
followed a pattern of moving with the ebb and flow in risk
appetite.
That pattern tends to favor the safe-haven yen and to a
certain degree the low-yielding euro when riskier assets such as
stocks and commodities are widely sold.
Many traders said the dollar, which benefits from U.S.
interest rates that are higher than those of other big
economies, was likely to show limited gains or losses through
next week.
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers may announce an interest
rate hike on Sept. 17 at the end of a two-day meeting. Analysts
believe a rate increase would boost the greenback.
