* Lockhart latest Fed aide to keep 2015 rate hike view alive
* Yen gains as risk appetite wanes
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 22 The dollar touched an almost
two-week high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday
after comments from Federal Reserve officials revived
expectations that U.S. interest rates will still be hiked later
this year.
The greenback has bounced back over 2 percent since lows hit
on Friday in the wake of the Fed's decision not to raise rates
immediately and its paring back of U.S. growth forecasts. Though
some now do not expect a rate hike until early next year, about
half are betting on a rise in October or December.
In stark contrast, expectations are growing that the
European Central Bank and Bank of Japan could expand their
already expansive stimulus programmes, which is putting pressure
on the euro and yen, while boosting the greenback further.
The single currency dropped 0.3 percent on Tuesday to
$1.1159, its weakest since Sept. 9, as euro zone bond
yields also fell. But the dollar was down 0.6 percent
against the safe-haven yen at 119.85 yen as shares slid.
"The main focus is equities, and FX is responding to that,
so the yen is bid, which is partly a reflection of lower risk
appetite," said Citi currency strategist Josh O'Byrne.
"The euro is down - I would say most of all that's a
reflection of a rally in fixed income...which suggests the
market sees this volatility in financial markets and stocks as
increasing the potential for ECB easing."
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar rose
0.1 percent to 96.088, its strongest level since Sept.
10.
"As long as the markets continue to calm down, particularly
emerging markets, there is definitely a reason to trade the
dollar slightly higher, but not too much," said Commerzbank FX
strategist Esther Reichelt in Frankfurt.
"Too much dollar strength could worsen the inflation outlook
and could lead to the Fed not hiking."
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on Monday said last
week's decision to leave rates unchanged was largely a "risk
management" exercise to be sure recent market volatility would
not become a drag on the U.S. economy. He said he still expects
the Fed to hike rates later this year.
Investors are now waiting to hear from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen herself, who is due to speak on Thursday.
Japanese markets remained shut for a public holiday and will
also be closed on Wednesday. Trade will resume on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Mark Heinrich)