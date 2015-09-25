* Dollar up broadly, back above 120.00 yen

* Yellen says Fed still on track to hike rates this year

* Dollar on track for best week since mid-July

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Sept 25 The dollar rallied across the board on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen left the door open to a hike in interest rates later this year, putting the greenback on track for its best week in over two months.

The dollar had hit a three-week low against a basket of major currencies after the Fed failed to raise rates at its September meeting and cut its U.S. growth forecasts a week earlier, with some investors pushing their expectations of a first hike in almost a decade into 2016.

But in a speech late on Thursday, Yellen said she expected the Fed to begin raising rates later in 2015, as long as inflation remained stable and the U.S. economy was strong enough to boost employment.

The dollar index rose half a percent to 96.502 on Friday, turning around from a slide to 95.458 the previous day, and taking its gains for the week to 1.7 percent - its best performance since mid-July. The euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.1138 , pulling away from levels closer to $1.1300 on Thursday.

"If conditions don't worsen between now and the September employment report next week, (there could be) possibly a little bit of incremental dollar appreciation...but I'm not convinced it will be too aggressive," said BMO Capital Markets currency strategist Stephen Gallo in London.

"The market views the international picture as the same, if not worse, than it was this time last week: equities have weakened further, Chinese data have been worse than expected, the Brazilian data hit a record low."

Markets had been in a downbeat mood before Yellen spoke, with Wall Street closing in the red and safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields falling. But since her remarks, the 10-year Treasury yield nudged up, and U.S. stock futures turned higher.

Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar firmed 0.4 percent to 120.61, having been as low as 119.21 before Yellen's comments.

The dollar has traded in a narrow 118.60-121.38 yen band this month - in contrast to moves between 116 and 125 last month - and was expected to stay range-bound even after the latest statements from Yellen.

"Despite what Yellen said, there is still no guarantee that the Fed will hike rates this year. As such, the dollar is likely to lack clear direction and move within 118-122 yen for a while," said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior strategist at Monex in Tokyo. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Toby Chopra)