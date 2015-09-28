* U.S. jobs data, Caixin PMI in spotlight for investors
* Speculators trim bets on dollar to lowest since July 2014
* Catalonian vote seen having little impact on euro
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 28 The dollar edged back towards a
five-week high against a basket of major currencies on Monday,
as investors eyed U.S. payrolls numbers and Chinese data later
in the week for confirmation of bets the Federal Reserve will
hike interest rates this year.
The dollar index hit its highest since late August on Friday
after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she expected to begin
raising rates later in 2015, as long as inflation remained
stable and the U.S. economy was strong enough to boost
employment.
Clues on whether the U.S. employment market is indeed
growing strongly will come on Friday, when non-farm payrolls
data is released. An upbeat report would strengthen the case for
a rate hike this year, strategists said.
"Yellen last week was really quite significant - she was
very firmly reiterating that she expects to go this year," said
BNP Paribas FX strategist Sam Lynton-Brown in London.
"We have this environment where the market is quite flat in
its dollar longs, the rates market is only pricing in a 40
percent probability of the Fed going this year, but we think
they will hike in December, so we think there's a lot of dollar
upside from here."
Speculators have cut bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the
week ended Sept. 22 to their lowest since late July last year,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday. Analysts said if the U.S. jobs
report was a solid one, speculators will once again initiate
favourable positions, giving a boost to the dollar.
The dollar index was 0.2 percent up on Monday at 96.328,
just shy of Friday's high of 96.70, while the euro was down 0.2
percent at $1.1174.
BNP Paribas' Lynton-Brown said a vote in Catalonia that saw
secessionists win a majority of regional parliamentary seats
would have little impact on the euro. If investors wished to
express a view on Spanish politics, they were likely to do so
through other asset classes, such as government bonds, he said.
Thursday's China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
however, will be more closely watched than usual by currency
traders, who reckon a sharply slowing Chinese economy could
delay Fed rate hikes.
"We have two big events this week. Chinese data now seems to
be classified in the payrolls category of events," said Mitul
Kotecha, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays in
Singapore. "There's (a) reason not to be doing anything until
you see these two big numbers."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Ian Chua
in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)