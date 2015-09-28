(Recasts, adds details, quotes)

* Yen strengthens as stocks come under selling pressure

* Chinese data this week crucial for risk appetite

* Euro weakens, down vs sterling on month-end outflows

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 28 The yen rose on Monday, gaining around 0.4 percent against the dollar and the euro, as a drop in global stock markets triggered a bout of safe-haven flows into currencies traditionally sought during times of financial market uncertainty.

Europe's main bourses fell as a 18 percent slump in miner Glencore and a drop in Volkswagen shares added to a glum mood in markets. U.S. stock futures also pointed to a weak opening on Wall Street.

The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 120.05 yen, while the euro, too was lower by a similar margin at 134.35 yen. .

"It is all about the yen in the European session," said a London-based spot trader. "Risk aversion is driving trade and if we see some more signs of weak Chinese data later this week, we could see increased buying of the yen."

The yen has been a traditional safe haven in the currency market, along with the Swiss franc, gaining during times of economic uncertainty or stress in financial markets. The yen has gained nearly 4 percent against the dollar, ever since China shocked global markets by devaluing its currency in early August.

Thursday's China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), will be more closely watched than usual by currency traders, who reckon a sharply slowing Chinese economy could delay rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Nevertheless, attention will also be on U.S. jobs data for any clues on whether the Fed will raise interest rates in the near term or not. An upbeat report would strengthen expectations for a rate hike this year, some strategists said.

Earlier in the month, the Fed delayed a long-anticipated rise in rates, sparking volatility in global markets. Since then, a string of Fed officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen herself has assured markets that the central bank is still on track to normalise policy this year.

"Yellen last week was really quite significant - she was very firmly reiterating that she expects to go this year," said BNP Paribas FX strategist Sam Lynton-Brown in London.

"We have this environment where the market is quite flat in its dollar longs, the rates market is only pricing in a 40 percent probability of the Fed going this year, but we think they will hike in December, so we think there's a lot of dollar upside from here."

The euro was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.1184 , hurt by talk of month-end outflows, especially against the pound, traders said.

BNP Paribas' Lynton-Brown said a vote in Catalonia that saw secessionists win a majority of regional parliamentary seats would have little impact on the euro. If investors wished to express a view on Spanish politics, they were likely to do so through other asset classes, such as government bonds, he said. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Alison Williams)