* Yen strengthens as stocks come under selling pressure
* Chinese data this week crucial for risk appetite
* Euro weakens, down vs sterling on month-end outflows
LONDON, Sept 28 The yen rose on Monday, gaining
around 0.4 percent against the dollar and the euro, as a drop in
global stock markets triggered a bout of safe-haven flows into
currencies traditionally sought during times of financial market
uncertainty.
Europe's main bourses fell as a 18 percent slump
in miner Glencore and a drop in Volkswagen shares
added to a glum mood in markets. U.S. stock futures
also pointed to a weak opening on Wall Street.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 120.05 yen, while
the euro, too was lower by a similar margin at 134.35 yen.
"It is all about the yen in the European session," said a
London-based spot trader. "Risk aversion is driving trade and if
we see some more signs of weak Chinese data later this week, we
could see increased buying of the yen."
The yen has been a traditional safe haven in the currency
market, along with the Swiss franc, gaining during times
of economic uncertainty or stress in financial markets. The yen
has gained nearly 4 percent against the dollar, ever since China
shocked global markets by devaluing its currency in early
August.
Thursday's China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
will be more closely watched than usual by currency traders, who
reckon a sharply slowing Chinese economy could delay rate hikes
by the Federal Reserve.
Nevertheless, attention will also be on U.S. jobs data for
any clues on whether the Fed will raise interest rates in the
near term or not. An upbeat report would strengthen expectations
for a rate hike this year, some strategists said.
Earlier in the month, the Fed delayed a long-anticipated
rise in rates, sparking volatility in global markets. Since
then, a string of Fed officials, including Fed Chair Janet
Yellen herself has assured markets that the central bank is
still on track to normalise policy this year.
"Yellen last week was really quite significant - she was
very firmly reiterating that she expects to go this year," said
BNP Paribas FX strategist Sam Lynton-Brown in London.
"We have this environment where the market is quite flat in
its dollar longs, the rates market is only pricing in a 40
percent probability of the Fed going this year, but we think
they will hike in December, so we think there's a lot of dollar
upside from here."
The euro was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.1184
, hurt by talk of month-end outflows, especially against
the pound, traders said.
BNP Paribas' Lynton-Brown said a vote in Catalonia that saw
secessionists win a majority of regional parliamentary seats
would have little impact on the euro. If investors wished to
express a view on Spanish politics, they were likely to do so
through other asset classes, such as government bonds, he said.
