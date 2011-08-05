(Adds quote, details, updates prices)

* Swiss franc hovers near record highs versus euro, dollar

* Sharp falls in equities, commodities keeps safe-havens in demand

* Yen bounces back from intervention lows, more official action likely

* U.S. employment report due at 1230 GMT

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 5 The Swiss franc hovered near record highs on Friday, while the yen rose as a sharp drop in risk sentiment on concerns over global growth and euro zone debt contagion kept safe-haven currencies in demand in volatile trade.

Stockmarkets around the world plunged and safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries and German bonds rallied in a global rout, with market players fretting over the threat of another recession in the United States and policymakers' inability to stem the spread of the euro zone's debt crisis.

Investors sought refuge in gold while the franc slipped a touch in European dealing, but markets were readying for further strength in the currency.

"The Swiss franc sold off this morning as the market is very jumpy and wondering whether intervention may be on the cards," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"But the Swiss National Bank is caught between a rock and a hard place. It's difficult to see the franc being anything but well bid in the current environment."

The franc rose to a record high against the euro of 1.0710 francs in early Asian trade but retreated to 1.0881 in European dealing on fears of official action to weaken the currency after comments from Swiss National Bank Chairman Phillip Hildebrand.

He was quoted as saying the SNB would not accept a further appreciation in the franc without acting, having already cut interest rates this week in an attempt to stem the currency's strength. Traders, however, reported no sightings of the SNB in currency markets so far.

The dollar rose 0.5 percent against the franc to 0.7676 but remained within touching distance of a record low of 0.7610 hit on Wednesday.

YEN BOUNCES BACK

The yen retraced some of Thursday's heavy losses when massive selling intervention from the Bank of Japan pushed it sharply lower against the dollar , but further official action was expected.

"I think they're certain to face international opposition to any protracted intervention," said Todd Elmer, a currency strategist at Citi in Singapore.

"But if they want to be successful in introducing two-way risk into the market I think we're going to need to see further action," Elmer said.

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he was closely watching yen moves on Friday, signalling a readiness to continue selling the currency.

A brief spike in the dollar against the yen from around 78.50 yen to an intraday high near 79.40 yen in Asia stirred talk of more intervention, which proved to be unfounded.

The dollar later dipped to trade down 0.8 percent on the day at 78.44 yen . The euro was down around 0.4 percent at 111.12 yen , having risen above 114 yen the previous day.

Support for the dollar was at 78.27 yen, a 50 percent retracement of the dollar's rise from its four-month low to Thursday's high.

The dollar had risen to as high as around 80.25 yen on Thursday after Japan's intervention, which Japan's Nikkei business daily said totalled a record 4 trillion yen.

Japan's solo yen-selling intervention came in the wake of the dollar's drop to a four-month low of 76.29 yen earlier this week, right near a record low of 76.25 yen struck in March.

A focal point on Friday is U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT, with markets on edge for a further bout of risk reduction if non-farm payrolls are lower than the forecast increase of 85,000 in July.

"A very weak or outright negative paryolls could trigger another lurch lower in risk aversion that could play out as dollar positive versus everything bar Swiss franc and yen," said Adam Cole, global head of fx strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The euro recovered from a fresh three-week low of $1.4055 as Spanish and Italian government bond yield spreads tightened off their widest levels in volatile trading . The single currency was last up around 0.4 percent at $1.4160.

The European Central Bank surprised many market players on Thursday by broadening its liquidity operations but some market players said that had only made investors think that economic conditions in Europe may be deteriorating further. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano, Editing by Susan Fenton)