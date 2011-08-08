* Euro briefly rises vs dollar on suspected ECB bond buying

* But euro trims gains, analysts see limited positive impact

* Dollar suffers, S&P downgrade tarnishes safe-haven status

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Aug 8 The euro rose against the dollar on Monday as traders cited the European Central Bank buying Spanish and Italian government bonds to lower their yields and ease tensions in the euro zone debt market.

The U.S. currency fell across the board, struggling around record lows against the safe-haven Swiss franc and yen after Standard & Poor's cut the United States' sovereign rating late last week, tarnishing its status as the world's most secure investment destination.

Higher-yielding currencies also took a hit as investors dumped riskier assets in the aftermath of S&P move after markets closed on Friday.

Traders said the ECB was seen buying Spanish and Italian debt early in the European session after the ECB on Sunday said it would "actively implement" its controversial bond-buying programme.

But the euro's gains were limited versus the dollar while it fell against the franc and yen, and analysts expected investors would remain negative on the single currency as bond purchases, while adding temporary liquidity to stressed bond markets, would do little to improve the fiscal problems in the region.

"(ECB buying bond buying) will have a short term effect. It won't have any lasting positive impact on the euro," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

"Even if the ECB buys Italian bonds, private investors will just sell and off load their Italian risk ... The ECB will have to buy those bonds constantly just to keep yields stable."

The euro rose to a session high of $1.4401 on electronic trading platform EBS following the suspected bond buying before retreating to $1.4330. It was unable to extend gains due to offers peppered on the upside, with considerable sell orders seen around $1.4450.

The single currency fell 0.6 percent against the franc and the yen , and hovered in range of life-time low versus the Swiss currency.

The dollar index slipped 0.5 percent to 74.25, as analysts said the long-term impact of the S&P downgrade would be dollar-negative versus most currencies.

"It highlights the much less advanced pace of fiscal consolidation in the US relative to Europe and the UK," JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

"Zero cash rates, a large financing requirement and an unambitious fiscal strategy provide investors little incentive to hold dollars except in a financial crisis or a global recession."

FRANC, YEN RALLY

The dollar fell 0.7 percent on the day to 77.83 yen, having slipped to around 77.45 yen on the EBS trading platform in early Asian trade. It was down 0.8 percent at 0.7609 Swiss francs , hovering near a record low around 0.7480 plumbed earlier in the day.

Over the past month the U.S. currency has shed some 6 percent against the Swiss franc and about 4 percent against the yen as investors have ploughed into those currencies on the view they offer the most security from a darkening economic outlook and worries over U.S. and European sovereign debt.

Demand for the franc and the yen kept alive the threat of intervention by Swiss and Japanese authorities to weaken their currencies, whose strength weakens their exporters.

"We'll likely see intervention again should speculative moves push the yen up sharply. Japanese authorities probably would want to keep (the dollar) above 77.10 yen, the level where they initially stepped in to intervene (on Thursday)," said Yunosuke Ikeda, a senior forex strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

Underscoring lingering anxiety in the market, gold , another safe haven, surged more than 2percent to another record high above $1,700 an ounce, while commodities tied to economic growth slumped, with U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 down 2.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Asia Forex Team)