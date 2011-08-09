(Adds detail, quote, updates prices)

* Sharp falls in stocks prompt flight to safety

* Swiss franc eyes potential test of parity with euro

* Commodity currencies under pressure

* Markets focus on FOMC announcement in U.S. session

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 9 The Swiss franc surged to new all-time highs against the euro and the dollar in volatile trade on Tuesday, while the Japanese yen held firm as concerns about a global slowdown and a rout in stock markets drove investors to seek safe-haven currencies.

Investors unwound leveraged trades funded in the dollar and the yen as global stocks, as measured by the MSCI's all-country world index fell 1 percent. It has now shed 20 percent since peaking in May, suggesting it is in a bear market and boding ill for growth-linked currencies like the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars .

Markets have become deeply risk-averse in recent days after Friday's downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt by Standard and Poor's and persistent worries over the euro zone spooked investors and fuelled concerns about a global slowdown like the one witnessed after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The euro tumbled through a low of 1.0605 francs hit in Asian trade, dropping to its lowest on record at 1.0475 francs, according to EBS data. It was last at 1.0564 in volatile trade, down 1.3 percent for the day.

Analysts said the franc, which has gained 15.3 percent so far this year, could reach parity with the euro, despite the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) recent move to cut interest rates and warnings over the franc's strength, which have triggered concerns about intervention.

"Parity looks pretty likely for euro/Swiss as long as there is heightened risk aversion," said Tom Levinson, currency strategist at ING. "The SNB has been threatening but they had a terrible time with intervention last time and the market is taking them on," he added.

The SNB may be reluctant to intervene in currency markets after attempts to weaken the franc when the euro fell below 1.50 in the wake of the Lehman crisis left the central bank sitting with heavy losses.

The franc also rose to an all-time high versus the dollar on EBS of 0.7359 francs before easing a touch to 0.7407.

Options markets showed implied volatility in the euro/Swiss -- a measure of the market's expectations of future movements in the currency pair -- at record levels of around 22 percent in the one-month , after surpassing on Monday levels seen at the peak of the Lehman crisis.

Analysts expect more liquid currencies to stay in favour in a risk-off environment and in thin trading conditions.

"Liquidity matters in the current environment so the Swiss franc, the yen, the dollar and to some extent the euro will remain well supported. They are large and liquid and don't have the stretched positioning associated with carry currencies such as the Aussie, kiwi and the Nordics," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

AUSSIE VULNERABLE

Commodity currencies stayed under pressure following heavy losses in the Asian session.

At one point the Australian dollar fell below parity against the U.S. dollar, sliding to $0.9927 , its lowest in about five months, but later recovered to $1.0157.

The Aussie posted its biggest one day percentage fall since mid-May 2010 on Friday and has lost about 10 cents from a 29-year peak of $1.1081 set just two weeks ago.

The dollar drifted to 76.991 , below levels where Japanese authorities intervened heavily on Aug. 4. and not far off the record low of 76.25 yen reached in mid-March. It was last down 0.9 percent at 77.05 yen.

The dollar briefly spiked against the yen in Asia, fuelling speculation that Tokyo authorities had stepped into the market to follow up on last week's massive yen selling intervention, but there were no sightings of official action on Tuesday.

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday he was watching markets with a sense of urgency after share prices tumbled.

The euro gained some support after European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Tuesday the ECB was actively buying government bonds. Traders said the ECB was buying Spanish and Italian bonds for the second day running.

It was last up around 0.7 percent for the day at $1.4270 with Asian central banks cited as buyers at lower levels.

The market's next focus is squarely on Federal Reserve policymakers due to meet on Tuesday.

There has been talk that the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) will discuss options for more measures to help the economy, especially after the stock market rout. But the consensus view is that it will refrain from any fresh stimulus after having completed a $600 billion bond-buying programme, dubbed QE2, in June.

"Attention will be on the characterisation of the economy," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "Any backing away from an expected rebound in growth will resurrect expectations of further easing measures such as expanding the balance sheet once again."

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Susan Fenton)