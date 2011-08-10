* U.S. dollar weak as Fed vows to keep rates low for two
years
* Swiss franc falls after SNB measures but traders sceptical
* Dollar index falls 1 pct; eur/dlr edges up but seen in
range
* Dlr/yen close to record lows as yen and Swissie stay in
demand
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 10 The dollar fell on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep rates near
zero for two years, while the Swiss franc staged only limited
falls after official steps to try and turn back its rise.
Traders expected the Swiss National Bank's measures to boost
Swiss franc supply would do little to stem exceptionally strong
demand for the safe-haven currency, while confirmation of a long
period of low rates would keep the dollar weak.
The franc stayed on course to scale parity against the euro
and make further records against the dollar due to concerns
about U.S. and euro zone debt and worries about global growth,
with the safe-haven yen also near a record high versus the
dollar.
The SNB stopped short of direct intervention and the euro
traded up just 0.1 percent at 1.0390 francs , leaving
it vulnerable to a test of the previous day's record low around
1.0075 francs.
"The SNB is playing a dangerous game. The closer to parity
euro/Swiss gets, the harder it will be to defend against more
franc strength," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
Implied volatility jumped further in the Swiss franc, which
has hit a series of record highs against a number of currencies.
One-month euro/Swiss franc implied vols rose as
high as 27 percent, well above the highs of around 20 percent
hit after the Lehman crisis.
FED DENTS DOLLAR
The Fed's unusual commitment to keep rates low for at least
two more years weakened the dollar, pushing it down 1 percent
against a basket of currencies to 73.885, not far from
its late July low of 73.421.
The Fed's statement sparked a rebound in riskier currencies
such as the Australian dollar from recent steep falls, but
concerns the U.S. economy would stay fragile despite the pledge
on rates also kept demand firm for the Swiss franc and yen.
"Search as it may, the market cannot find alternative 'safe
havens' apart from Swissie and yen so they will stay bid, but
you need to be cautious as there may be comments which will
cause nasty spikes," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX
broker at ETX Capital.
Against the yen the dollar was down 0.5 percent at
76.67 yen, hovering close to its record low of 76.25 yen and
keeping investors wary that Japanese authorities may step in
again to stem gains in the Japanese currency.
The dollar edged up 0.2 percent against the Swiss franc
to 0.7239 francs but it was expected that it would
soon test the previous day's record low of 0.7068 francs.
The euro was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at
$1.4391. The Australian dollar was steady at $1.0375,
well above a low of $0.9927 hit the previous day before
rebounding on the Fed's statement to spike as high as $1.0418.
"The outlook is rangebound for euro/dollar, with both
currencies struggling with debt problems," said Ankita Dudani,
currency strategist at RBS, adding that she expected euro/dollar
to stay in a $1.40-1.45 range.
Sterling under performed, falling 0.6 percent against the
dollar to $1.6207 after the Bank of England cut its
growth and inflation forecasts in its latest Inflation Report.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Ron Askew)