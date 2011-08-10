(Adds quote, updates prices)

* U.S. dollar weak as Fed vows to keep rates low for two years

* Swiss franc falls after SNB measures but traders sceptical

* Dollar index falls 1 pct

* Dlr/yen close to record lows as yen and Swissie stay in demand

By Jessica Mortimer and Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 10 The dollar fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for two years, while the Swiss franc staged only a limited fall after more official steps to try to stem its rapid ascent to record highs.

Traders said the Swiss National Bank's measures to boost Swiss franc supply would do little to halt exceptionally strong demand for the safe-haven currency, while confirmation of a long period of low rates would keep the dollar weak.

The franc stayed on course to scale parity with the euro and make further records against the dollar due to concerns about U.S. and euro zone debt and worries about global growth, while the safe-haven yen also neared a record high versus the dollar.

The SNB stopped short of direct intervention and the euro traded up just 0.6 percent at 1.0424 francs , after tumbling to a record low of 1.0075 francs the previous day. Euro/Swiss has shed roughly 16 percent since the beginning of the year.

"This is just a short-term measure and even if the SNB does eventually intervene directly to weaken the franc, the foreign exchange market is bigger than any one country. In the long-term intervention won't work for them," said Dennis Van Den Bosch, currency manager at Henderson Global Investors, which has 76 billion pounds ($123.5 bln) in assets under management.

Implied volatility, a measure of the market's estimation of future movements in a currency, remained at extreme levels in the Swiss franc, which has hit a series of record highs against a number of currencies.

One-month euro/Swiss franc implied vols rose as high as 27 percent, well above the highs of around 20 percent hit after the Lehman crisis.

"The SNB is playing a dangerous game. The closer to parity euro/Swiss gets, the harder it will be to defend against more franc strength," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

FED DENTS DOLLAR

The Fed's unusual commitment on Tuesday to keep rates low for at least two more years weakened the dollar, pushing it down 1 percent against a basket of currencies to 73.86, not far from its late July low of 73.421.

The Fed's statement sparked a rebound in riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar from recent steep falls, but concerns the U.S. economy would stay fragile despite the pledge on rates also kept demand firm for the Swiss franc and yen.

"Search as it may, the market cannot find alternative 'safe havens' apart from Swissie and yen so they will stay bid, but you need to be cautious as there may be comments which will cause nasty spikes," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

Against the yen the dollar was down 0.7 percent at 76.50 yen, hovering perilously close to its record low hit in March of 76.25 and keeping investors wary that Japanese authorities may step in again to stem gains in the Japanese currency.

The dollar edged up 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.7262 francs but it was expected that it would soon test the previous day's record low of 0.7068 francs.

The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.4382. The Australian dollar was steady at $1.0362, well above a low of $0.9927 hit the previous day before rebounding on the Fed's statement to spike as high as $1.0418.

Sterling fell after the Bank of England cut its growth and inflation forecasts in its latest inflation report but it was off worst levels of the day at $1.6260 in late morning trade, down 0.3 percent for the day.

(Editing by Ron Askew)