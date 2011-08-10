(Adds quote, updates prices)
* U.S. dollar weak as Fed vows to keep rates low for two
years
* Swiss franc falls after SNB measures but traders sceptical
* Dollar index falls 1 pct
* Dlr/yen close to record lows as yen and Swissie stay in
demand
By Jessica Mortimer and Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Aug 10 The dollar fell on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero
for two years, while the Swiss franc staged only a limited fall
after more official steps to try to stem its rapid ascent to
record highs.
Traders said the Swiss National Bank's measures to boost
Swiss franc supply would do little to halt exceptionally strong
demand for the safe-haven currency, while confirmation of a long
period of low rates would keep the dollar weak.
The franc stayed on course to scale parity with the euro and
make further records against the dollar due to concerns about
U.S. and euro zone debt and worries about global growth, while
the safe-haven yen also neared a record high versus the dollar.
The SNB stopped short of direct intervention and the euro
traded up just 0.6 percent at 1.0424 francs , after
tumbling to a record low of 1.0075 francs the previous day.
Euro/Swiss has shed roughly 16 percent since the beginning of
the year.
"This is just a short-term measure and even if the SNB does
eventually intervene directly to weaken the franc, the foreign
exchange market is bigger than any one country. In the long-term
intervention won't work for them," said Dennis Van Den Bosch,
currency manager at Henderson Global Investors, which has 76
billion pounds ($123.5 bln) in assets under management.
Implied volatility, a measure of the market's estimation of
future movements in a currency, remained at extreme levels in
the Swiss franc, which has hit a series of record highs against
a number of currencies.
One-month euro/Swiss franc implied vols rose as
high as 27 percent, well above the highs of around 20 percent
hit after the Lehman crisis.
"The SNB is playing a dangerous game. The closer to parity
euro/Swiss gets, the harder it will be to defend against more
franc strength," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
FED DENTS DOLLAR
The Fed's unusual commitment on Tuesday to keep rates low
for at least two more years weakened the dollar, pushing it down
1 percent against a basket of currencies to 73.86, not
far from its late July low of 73.421.
The Fed's statement sparked a rebound in riskier currencies
such as the Australian dollar from recent steep falls, but
concerns the U.S. economy would stay fragile despite the pledge
on rates also kept demand firm for the Swiss franc and yen.
"Search as it may, the market cannot find alternative 'safe
havens' apart from Swissie and yen so they will stay bid, but
you need to be cautious as there may be comments which will
cause nasty spikes," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX
broker at ETX Capital.
Against the yen the dollar was down 0.7 percent at
76.50 yen, hovering perilously close to its record low hit in
March of 76.25 and keeping investors wary that Japanese
authorities may step in again to stem gains in the Japanese
currency.
The dollar edged up 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc
to 0.7262 francs but it was expected that it would
soon test the previous day's record low of 0.7068 francs.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.4382. The Australian dollar was steady at $1.0362,
well above a low of $0.9927 hit the previous day before
rebounding on the Fed's statement to spike as high as $1.0418.
Sterling fell after the Bank of England cut its growth and
inflation forecasts in its latest inflation report but it was
off worst levels of the day at $1.6260 in late morning trade,
down 0.3 percent for the day.
(Editing by Ron Askew)