By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 11 The yen fell against the dollar on Thursday, after coming within a whisker of its all-time high following a record high fix in the Chinese yuan, although traders said there was no sign of Japanese authorities intervening in the currency markets.

The dollar jumped to above 77 yen from 76.30 yen , prompting speculation that the Bank of Japan was selling yen to try to weaken the currency. A Ministry of Finance official declined to comment whether Japanese authorities intervened.

However, traders remained jittery with persistent rumours that the Bank of Japan could step in.

The dollar last traded down 0.5 percent on the day at 76.50 yen, having fallen to 76.302, just above its all-time low of 76.25. Traders attributed the yen's latest rise to a record high yuan fix which boosted other Asian currencies used as a proxy for the Chinese currency.

The yen has also been boosted in recent weeks by safe-haven bids as investors seek shelter from the euro zone debt crisis and concerns about the U.S. economy.

"We got almost to the previous (dollar) low and the market is much more jumpy at these extreme levels," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"Without intervention the yen will appreciate further. Gravity will pull dollar/yen down as long as U.S. Treasury yields are so low, and China is a huge trading partner of Japan so yuan strength helps the Japanese currency."

Traders cited option barriers around 76.25 yen, with large option expiries at 76.00 yen later on Thursday.

Commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars also benefited from speculation China may widen the band within which the yuan can trade against the U.S. dollar. The Aussie climbed to $1.0261 , up 0.8 percent on the day. The kiwi rose 0.9 percent to $0.8192.

EURO REPRIEVE

The euro climbed broadly, boosted by a rise in European stock markets, but was seen vulnerable to renewed selling pressure after concerns about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis spread on Wednesday to the region's banking sector.

European stocks rose early in a tentative rally, as reassuring comments from Societe Generale's CEO and France's renewed effort to trim its deficit eased market nerves.

The euro was last up 0.54 percent at $1.4244, recovering from a session low of $1.4122. The euro was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 109.11, having hit a five-month low on Wednesday.

"We had slightly more positive equity markets in Asia so therefore the risk aversion is not as strong today," said You-na Park, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

"The debt crisis weighs on the euro but on the other hand there are doubts regarding the U.S. economy. These problems will weigh on each currency and keep euro/dollar in a sideways range unless we see any sharpening in the euro debt crisis."

The safe-haven Swiss franc weakened on Thursday on improved market confidence, with the euro rising 2.2 percent to 1.0528 francs , off a record low of 1.0075 hit on Tuesday. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)