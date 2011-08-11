* Euro turns negative as French bank stocks fall
* Yen near record high vs dollar, shakes off earlier selling
* Swissie suffers, investors brace for SNB action
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 11 The euro reversed early gains
against the dollar on Thursday as a sharp fall in European
banking stocks stoked concerns the region's sovereign debt
crisis is spreading to its financial sector.
The yen hovered just above an all-time high against the
dollar, recovering from a brief, sharp fall as investors
continued to buy the safe-haven currency even as speculation
grows that Japan may step at any time to stem its strength.
Traders also attributed the yen's latest rise to a record
high yuan fix which strengthened other Asian currencies used as
a proxy for the Chinese currency.
European shares fell 1.6 percent, dragged lower as
French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas both fell 5
percent or more.
This prompted investors to sell the euro, compounding
earlier losses suffered due to system-related selling.
"The risk is clearly still that we could see this crisis
continue to destabilise the euro," said Lee Hardman, currency
strategist at BTM UFJ.
"We think there's an increasing risk of recession not just
in the (euro zone) periphery but spreading through to the core."
The euro fell 0.3 percent to the day's low around
$1.4120, retreating from a session high of $1.4275 according to
electronic trading platform EBS. The losses were exacerbated
after a break of $1.4230 triggered selling by system-related
funds.
Traders said low volumes added to the euro's whippiness,
with many players staying out of the market having suffered
losses due to escalating volatility in the past few weeks.
"The market is pausing for breath and trying to take stock
and guess what the next moves will be," a London trader said.
"Lots of people out there been hurt in the last couple of weeks
and will be licking their wounds."
DOLLAR/YEN NEAR HISTORIC LOW
The dollar traded down 0.5 percent on the day at 76.5
yen. In earlier trade it jumped to above 77 yen from 76.30 yen
, prompting speculation -- later discounted -- that Tokyo
had intervened.
The greenback hovered near its all-time low of 76.25.
Analysts said the current uncertainty in global markets meant
the yen would continue to be well bid.
"We got almost to the previous (dollar) low and the market
is much more jumpy at these extreme levels," said Kit Juckes,
currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"Without intervention the yen will appreciate further.
Gravity will pull dollar/yen down as long as U.S. Treasury
yields are so low, and China is a huge trading partner of Japan
so yuan strength helps the Japanese currency."
The yen has also been boosted in recent weeks as investors
seek shelter from the euro zone debt crisis and concerns about
the U.S. economy.
A Ministry of Finance official declined to comment whether
Japanese authorities intervened, while Prime Minister Naoto Kan
said moves in the foreign exchange market were one-sided and the
government would continue to monitor developments and respond
appropriately.
Traders cited bids around 76.20/30 and option barriers
around 76.25 yen. Large options at 76.00 yen were expected to
expire later on Thursday.
Front-dated dollar/yen implied vols also rose on Thursday,
with one-week vols rising to around 18.25 percent from
16.80 on Wednesday.
One-month vols climbed to 14.10 percent from 13.40
on Wednesday, hovering around its highest since Japan last
intervened to weaken the yen in March.
But the very short end of the options curve has been rising
faster than the one-month tenor as speculation rises that Tokyo
may re-enter the market very soon.
Commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand
dollars initially benefited from speculation China may widen the
band within which the yuan can trade against the dollar.
But they relinquished much of their gains, with the Aussie
trading flat at US$1.0195 , as concerns about European
banks sapped earlier demand for higher-yielding currencies.
But not all safe-haven currencies benefited from Thursday's
risk aversion. The Swiss franc weakened on market chatter the
Swiss National Bank could be considering imposing negative
interest rates.
The euro rose 1.5 percent to 1.0460 francs ,
recovering from a record low of 1.0075 hit on Tuesday. Selling
versus the dollar pulled the euro away from a session high of
1.0553 francs.
The dollar climbed 2.0 percent to 0.7421 francs .
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John
Stonestreet)