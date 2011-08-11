* Euro turns negative as French bank stocks fall

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 11 The euro reversed early gains against the dollar on Thursday as a sharp fall in European banking stocks stoked concerns the region's sovereign debt crisis is spreading to its financial sector.

The yen hovered just above an all-time high against the dollar, recovering from a brief, sharp fall as investors continued to buy the safe-haven currency even as speculation grows that Japan may step at any time to stem its strength.

Traders also attributed the yen's latest rise to a record high yuan fix which strengthened other Asian currencies used as a proxy for the Chinese currency.

European shares fell 1.6 percent, dragged lower as French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas both fell 5 percent or more.

This prompted investors to sell the euro, compounding earlier losses suffered due to system-related selling.

"The risk is clearly still that we could see this crisis continue to destabilise the euro," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM UFJ.

"We think there's an increasing risk of recession not just in the (euro zone) periphery but spreading through to the core."

The euro fell 0.3 percent to the day's low around $1.4120, retreating from a session high of $1.4275 according to electronic trading platform EBS. The losses were exacerbated after a break of $1.4230 triggered selling by system-related funds.

Traders said low volumes added to the euro's whippiness, with many players staying out of the market having suffered losses due to escalating volatility in the past few weeks.

"The market is pausing for breath and trying to take stock and guess what the next moves will be," a London trader said. "Lots of people out there been hurt in the last couple of weeks and will be licking their wounds."

DOLLAR/YEN NEAR HISTORIC LOW

The dollar traded down 0.5 percent on the day at 76.5 yen. In earlier trade it jumped to above 77 yen from 76.30 yen , prompting speculation -- later discounted -- that Tokyo had intervened.

The greenback hovered near its all-time low of 76.25. Analysts said the current uncertainty in global markets meant the yen would continue to be well bid.

"We got almost to the previous (dollar) low and the market is much more jumpy at these extreme levels," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"Without intervention the yen will appreciate further. Gravity will pull dollar/yen down as long as U.S. Treasury yields are so low, and China is a huge trading partner of Japan so yuan strength helps the Japanese currency."

The yen has also been boosted in recent weeks as investors seek shelter from the euro zone debt crisis and concerns about the U.S. economy.

A Ministry of Finance official declined to comment whether Japanese authorities intervened, while Prime Minister Naoto Kan said moves in the foreign exchange market were one-sided and the government would continue to monitor developments and respond appropriately.

Traders cited bids around 76.20/30 and option barriers around 76.25 yen. Large options at 76.00 yen were expected to expire later on Thursday.

Front-dated dollar/yen implied vols also rose on Thursday, with one-week vols rising to around 18.25 percent from 16.80 on Wednesday.

One-month vols climbed to 14.10 percent from 13.40 on Wednesday, hovering around its highest since Japan last intervened to weaken the yen in March.

But the very short end of the options curve has been rising faster than the one-month tenor as speculation rises that Tokyo may re-enter the market very soon.

Commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars initially benefited from speculation China may widen the band within which the yuan can trade against the dollar.

But they relinquished much of their gains, with the Aussie trading flat at US$1.0195 , as concerns about European banks sapped earlier demand for higher-yielding currencies.

But not all safe-haven currencies benefited from Thursday's risk aversion. The Swiss franc weakened on market chatter the Swiss National Bank could be considering imposing negative interest rates.

The euro rose 1.5 percent to 1.0460 francs , recovering from a record low of 1.0075 hit on Tuesday. Selling versus the dollar pulled the euro away from a session high of 1.0553 francs.

The dollar climbed 2.0 percent to 0.7421 francs .

(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Stonestreet)