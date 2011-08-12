* Euro off lows vs dollar as European stocks bounce

* Volatile swings seen in Swiss franc, keeps investors edgy

* Talk of dollar/yen option barriers at Y76.25, Y76.00 (Recasts, adds quote, details)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Aug 12 The euro recouped earlier losses on Friday, as European stocks gained after a short selling ban on financial shares by some euro countries seemed to have soothed frayed nerves, but persistent worries about debt contagion checked gains.

The safe-haven Swiss franc extended losses in choppy trade, after posting record one-day falls against the euro and dollar on Thursday when rising rhetoric by the Swiss central bank weighed on the currency. Traders remained edgy on Friday on growing expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) could step up its fight to curb the franc's strength.

Investors were also wary of pushing the yen much higher, given expectations that Japanese authorities could intervene to check the currency's gains.

"There is no end in sight to the euro zone debt crisis and the U.S. slowdown, both of which are negative for risk and should support the Swiss franc," said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at nabCapital.

"But there is something brewing on the Swiss side of things and if the SNB can manage to crimp demand for Swiss francs by pushing down yields and instigate even more negative yields, then we could see the euro rebounding fast to 1.15 francs."

European shares extended gains as a short-selling ban on financial shares by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium, announced late on Thursday, appeared to calm market jitters about the region's banking sector.

In the past few sessions, the euro has been hurt by falling stocks and as investors sold shares of large French banks on worries about their exposure to peripheral euro zone debt.

The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.4241 , off a session low of $1.4149, helped also by data which showed European banks were not rushing to the European Central Bank for overnight funds, as yet.

It was up more than 1 percent against the Swiss franc at 1.0983 francs, having fallen to a session low of 1.0685 earlier. Euro/Swiss, which hit a record low of 1.0075 on Tuesday, has lost more than 13 percent since the start of the year, putting immense pressure on the SNB to act in the market.

The dollar was up 1.1 percent against the franc at 0.7708 francs , extending the previous day's gains and pulling further away from a record low of 0.70676 struck on Tuesday.

"The downward pressure on the franc is partly due rebounding stock markets, talk of deeper negative rates on the Swiss deposits and speculation of a peg," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.

PEG AND NEGATIVE SWISS RATES

Talk of a peg and negative rates on Swiss deposits was sparked by a Swiss newspaper report, which quoted SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan as saying the central bank could ease monetary policy further. He also declined to rule out the possibility of pegging the franc to the euro.

Westpac which had on Wednesday recommended investors to go long on the dollar/Swiss franc via options, said it was taking profits on that position given the dollar's steep rise against the Swiss franc in the past day.

"We maintain a strong bias to buying dips in dollar/Swiss franc and think that the period round late August will arguably be one of intense policy risk for central bankers all over the world," Westpac said in a note.

"Fed Chairman Bernanke will speak at Jackson Hole on August 26 where the focus will be on possible QE3 developments. We suspect that we will get more opportunities to buy dips in dollar/Swiss franc."

The yen was pinned near a record high against the dollar despite recent intervention by Japan to weaken it.

The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 76.70 yen , not far from all-time low of 76.25 yen set in mid-March.

There has been talk of option barriers at 76.25 yen and 76.00 yen. That suggests that dollar buying by options players could emerge near such levels and cushion the dollar's fall, but it also means the dollar's drop could gain steam if such barriers are breached.

Given the dollar's recent drop to close to its record low against the yen, speculation about the potential for Japanese yen-selling intervention has been high.

In a sign of such market sentiment, traders have cited heightened demand recently for short-dated dollar call options with strike prices roughly around 78 yen to 79 yen.

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday he will consider various options if one-sided moves in the yen continue. (Editing by Toby Chopra)