By Nia Williams
LONDON, Nov 4 The euro eased on Friday as a
rebound sparked by expectations that Greece has abandoned plans
for a referendum on its bailout package ran into stiff
resistance, and looked vulnerable to further flare ups in
political instability.
After a week of volatile trading many market players were
reluctant to initiate big positions ahead of key U.S. jobs data
later in the session. A weak number could fuel concerns of a
global growth slowdown, prompting investors to sell perceived
riskier currencies in favour of the highly liquid U.S. dollar.
The euro was last trading down 0.1 percent at
$1.3796, down from Thursday's peak of $1.3855. Hefty resistance
is seen around the 55-day moving average now at $1.3839, which
has repeatedly capped the currency since Tuesday, and traders
cited macro offers above that level.
The euro has bounced from a three-week low of $1.3608 on
Tuesday, struck after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's
sudden call for a referendum sparked concerns the country could
reject the unpopular bailout plan and instead default on its
debt.
On Thursday Papandreou bowed to cabinet rebels and agreed to
make way for a national coalition government with the opposition
if his Socialists back him in a knife-edge confidence vote on
Friday.
This move reassured investors and drove the euro higher,
raising hopes for political consensus in Greece on the EU rescue
framework.
"I would take the referendum to be cancelled and whatever
happens in the confidence vote tonight the opposition will
support legislation for the bailout package. That has soothed
the market," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC
Capital Markets.
"Today we go back to more conventional trading off the
payrolls numbers. I suspect we will stay around $1.38 until
then, if you look at the forecasts for payrolls nobody wants to
go out on a limb."
Reuters consensus forecast is for U.S. non-farm payrolls to
show 95,000 jobs added, compared to 103,000 last month.
Gains in the euro against the Swiss franc also supported the
single currency. The euro rose to a one-week high of 1.2238
francs with traders citing buying by Swiss corporates
and speculation the Swiss National Bank may raise its target
rate in euro/Swiss above 1.20 francs.
ECB RATE CUT
Analysts said the single currency lost some support on
Thursday when the European Central Bank unexpectedly lowered
interest rates to 1.25 percent, citing the euro zone's worsening
debt crisis.
President Mario Draghi said the euro zone could slip into a
"mild recession" in the latter part of 2011.
Italian and French yield spreads over safe haven German
Bunds remained in sight of their highest levels since the launch
of the euro, suggesting investors were still worried over the
possibility of contagion in the debt crisis.
"Although everybody seems to be focusing on Greece, I do
think the real problem now is whether the euro zone can stop
contagion by expanding the bailout fund," said a trader at a
Japanese trading firm.
The euro zone services PMI released on Friday pointed to a
shrinking economy and possible recession as the debt crisis
sapped new business and soured sentiment.
Investors were also wary of initiating positions ahead of
the conclusion of the Group of 20 summit in France.
The dollar hardly moved against the yen and was
last trading at 78.00 yen , but traders said there were
strong bids just below that level. Wariness about Japanese
intervention, after Tokyo's record $100 billion intervention on
Monday, also rendered support.
On the technical front, the dollar has strong support at
77.43 yen, the site of both tenkan and kijun lines on the
Ichimoku chart.
Commodity currencies made little headway despite firmer
investor appetite to take on risk. The Australian dollar
was down 0.3 percent at US$1.0370.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano)