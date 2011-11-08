(Adds quote, updates prices)

* Euro/Swiss falls after SNB official's comments

* Euro/dollar steady as Italian parliament vote seen passing

* Euro could break bottom of range vs dollar

By William James

LONDON, Nov 8 The euro fell against the Swiss franc after a Swiss central bank official doused expectation of near-term intervention but held steady against the dollar on Tuesday before a vote in the Italian parliament seen likely to approve last year's budget.

The franc rebounded from an earlier low as investors who had bought the euro in anticipation of the Swiss National Bank raising the floor on the euro/Swiss pair unwound positions.

The reversal came after SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan said it would be wrong to engage in competitive devaluation, pushing euro/Swiss to a session low of 1.2320 francs. The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 francs per euro in September and vowed to defend that level.

"They're trying to put the emphasis back on the deflationary pressures rather than saying they're acting for competitive reasons," Ian Stannard, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Providing resistance to the rise, traders said offers were seen at 1.2460-80 francs. Traders were also watching the Oct. 19 peak of 1.2475 francs and the 55-day moving average at 1.2482, with large option protection seen ahead of 1.2500.

Safe-haven flows were expected to underpin the franc, with Greek political parties struggling to agree on a new prime minister and Italian bond yields rising quickly towards levels seen as unsustainable levels.

The Italian parliamentary vote had raised the prospect of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi being toppled, but with opposition parties set to abstain the vote was likely to pass.

"The possibility of things going badly wrong, certainly with developments in Italy taking a turn for the worse, we could easily be looking back at the 1.22 level ... but if that happens the SNB will not wait too long," said Bank of New York Mellon currency strategist Neil Mellor.

The euro was flat on the day at $1.3760 with Asian, Middle East and semi-official investors cited as buyers of the single currency from lows of $1.3730.

The euro remained in the wide range between a two-month high of $1.4248 hit on Oct. 27 and the $1.3608 low seen on Nov. 1.

TECHNICAL TEST

If a corrective rally were to gain steam, the euro could pierce a layer of offers lurking between $1.3810 and $1.3870 to target resistance at $1.3930 -- the 50 percent retracement of the $1.4248-$1.3608 slide, they said.

For the time being, bids were seen supporting the euro just below its session low around $1.3725, while traders also cited stops below there at $1.3710/15.

Even in the likely event that Berlusconi's government survives the vote, due to take place after a debate starting at 1430 GMT, the outlook for the euro remains fragile and longer-term targets were for lower euro/dollar, analysts said.

"As the crisis builds, and I think it will build over the next few months, there's still the potential for another leg lower in euro/dollar," said Rabobank senior currency strategist Jane Foley.

She said the euro could reach as low as $1.3300 over the next three months.

Caution was underscored by persistent hedging against downside risks in option markets, with 25-delta one-month risk reversals at 4.3/3.3 favouring euro puts -- bets on the euro falling -- not far from extreme levels of 4.45 hit in September when the euro began its slide and well above peaks seen in 2008 and 2010.

Market players added that Rome's auction of fixed-rate bonds on Nov. 14 was also in focus as a possible trigger for a euro sell-off if it led to even higher borrowing costs.

Against the yen, the dollar was barely changed at 78.01 yen . The dollar index was flat on the day at 76.950. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by Nigl Stephenson)