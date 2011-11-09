(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes, changes dateline pvs TOKYO)

LONDON, Nov 9 The euro slipped on Wednesday after investors' confidence in Italy's already-fragile debt situation was dealt a blow when the cost of using Italian bonds to access funding was hiked by Paris-based clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA.

With Italian bond yields rising quickly towards unsustainable levels, the move to raise the margin call on Italian bonds prompted fresh selling in the single currency, on concern that it could accelerate the region's debt crisis.

"The decision by LCH Clearnet to boost the margin requirements for Italian bonds... simply exacerbates the situation," said Stephen Gallo, head of at market analysis Schneider Foreign Exchange.

The move reversed initial optimism generated in Asian trading by the overnight news that Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign after passing urgent budget reforms. Uncertainty over how Italy would form a new government was likely to weigh on the euro in the medium term.

"Whether this is a positive development depends on whether we go to new elections, which the market would see as very bad, or whether we go to a technocrat government which the market would see as much better," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.

The common currency slipped 0.4 percent to $1.3787 , having risen as high as $1.3860 in early trade. It remained well off a nine-month low of $1.3145 hit in early October.

Barrow said the recent range was likely to hold while political uncertainty in Italy and Greece persisted, with officials in the latter still scrambling to form a new government necessary to secure vital aid funding.

"I don't think we'll break back above $1.40 but I also don't see us collapsing at this stage... there's a fair degree of volatility within the range but not a great degree of direction," Barrow said.

The lack of conviction in the euro has been underscored by its week-long struggle to decisively break above double resistance around $1.3850, formed by a 38.2 percent retracement of its slide from $1.4248 to $1.3608.

But players betting that the euro will fall over a longer period remained wary of shorting the currency too heavily, having been stung by its ability to bounce back even as Europe lurches from one crisis to another.

Against the yen, the euro traded softer at 106.99 , a long way from a decade low of 100.77 yen, plumbed roughly a month ago.

LOSING GROUND

The dollar lost ground against the yen and broke well below 78.00 for the first time since yen-weakening intervention by Japan last week saw it rise as high as 79.55 yen .

The greenback fell to 77.57 yen as Japanese exporters sold. Traders cited talk of an option barrier at 77.50 with Japanese bids lined up from 77.25 yen to 77.50 yen.

Meanwhile, the decline in the Swiss franc paused after a top policymaker at the Swiss National Bank said the recent introduction of the 1.20 francs per euro cap was simply an attempt to limit the currency's appreciation to shield the economy.

The euro was flat at 1.2392 francs , with traders wary of pushing it much lower on lingering speculation that the central bank may still intervene to weaken the franc. Against the dollar the Swiss franc was lower at 0.8962 francs .

The dollar index last stood at 76.788, with support seen at 76.456, the Nov. 1 low.

The Australian dollar struggled to extend gains after data from China showed inflation cooled in October as expected, but was still too high to spur a cut in Chinese interest rates. The Aussie was last down 0.4 percent at $1.0358 . (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; editing by Anna Willard)