* Euro falls 1 pct vs dollar after Italian yields break 7
percent
* Euro/dollar seen extending decline as far as $1.34 - ING
* Safe-havens benefit, dollar index rises 1 percent on day
By William James
LONDON, Nov 9 The euro fell against the
safe-haven U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Wednesday as the euro
zone's escalating debt crisis saw investors such as macro funds
step up sales of the single currency after Italy's 10-year bond
yield hit 7 percent.
The swift rise in bond yields prompted Paris-based clearing
house LCH.Clearnet SA to raise the margin call on Italian bonds
this morning, effectively driving the cost of using Italy's debt
to raise funds higher.
Italian bond yields subsequently rose beyond 7
percent, breaking the closely-watched level which economists
have long flagged as unsustainable for the euro zone's largest
government bond market.
"Euro/dollar looks incredibly vulnerable at the moment.
Everyone has concluded that the only buyer of Italian debt is
the ECB... you need a much larger risk premium in the euro and
it's not clear where this is going to end," said Chris Turner,
head of foreign exchange strategy at ING.
Turner said the worsening euro zone sentiment could take the
common currency as low as $1.34 in the near term.
The euro sank to a session low of $1.36545 on EBS,
off a high of $1.3860 seen in early trade, triggering stops on
the way down and breaking through reported option barriers at
$1.3750 and $1.3700.
Support for the euro was seen at the Nov. 1 low of $1.3608.
The single currency also fell 1 percent versus the Japanese
yen as investors preferred safe-haven currencies. The euro
traded 1.18 percent lower on the day at 106.25 .
MORE EURO WEAKNESS
Uncertainty over how Italy would form a new government after
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign
after passing urgent budget reforms was likely to weigh on the
euro in the medium term, analysts said. Greece's struggle to
form a government added to the unclear outlook.
Many investors and analysts point to a weaker euro over the
medium term as the currency-bloc's debt crisis continues to defy
policymakers' efforts to stall contagion.
"We think the euro will drift lower to $1.35 in the near
term," said Stuart Frost head of absolute returns and currency
at RWC Partners.
"Its correlation with European stocks has been tight and if
stocks break lower, we think the euro will start moving down.
The (euro zone) PMIs are not looking good, more rate cuts are
being factored and the crisis is deepening," Frost who oversees
a $50 million currency fund said.
In the options market, one-month EUR/USD implied
volatilities roses to 14.8 percent , reversing a slide
to 14.35 pct in earlier trade, as spot euro fell.
One-month 25-delta risk reversals rose to
around 3.75 in favour of euro puts, closing in on a record high
of 4.0 hit in September, suggesting the options market remains
skewed to euro weakness.
The push towards the low risk and high-liquidity of U.S.
dollars saw the dollar index rise more than 1 percent on
the day to 77.36.
The U.S. dollar was steady against the Japanese yen at 77.70
with traders cited talk of an option barrier at 77.50 with
Japanese bids lined up from 77.25 yen to 77.50 yen.
The euro also fell versus the safe-haven Swiss franc,
reaching a low of 1.23050 francs . Against the dollar
the Swiss franc was lower at 0.9018 francs .
