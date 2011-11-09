(updates prices, adds quotes)
* Euro falls 1 pct vs dollar after Italian yields break 7
percent
* Euro/dollar seen extending decline as far as $1.34 - ING
* Dollar index rises 1 percent on day
By William James
LONDON, Nov 9 The euro fell against the
safe-haven U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Wednesday as the euro
zone's escalating debt crisis saw investors such as macro funds
step up sales of the single currency after Italy's 10-year bond
yield hit 7 percent.
The swift rise in bond yields prompted Paris-based clearing
house LCH.Clearnet SA to raise the margin call on Italian bonds
this morning, effectively driving the cost of using Italy's debt
to raise funds higher.
Italian bond yields subsequently rose beyond 7
percent, breaking the closely-watched level which economists
have long flagged as unsustainable for the euro zone's largest
government bond market.
"Euro/dollar looks incredibly vulnerable at the moment.
Everyone has concluded that the only buyer of Italian debt is
the ECB... you need a much larger risk premium in the euro and
it's not clear where this is going to end," said Chris Turner,
head of foreign exchange strategy at ING.
Turner said the worsening euro zone sentiment could take the
common currency as low as $1.34 in the near term.
The euro was down 1.5 percent at $1.3628, having
fallen to a session low of $1.36221 on trading platform EBS and
on track for its biggest daily loss since Oct. 31
It pulled away from a high of $1.3860 seen in early trade,
triggering stops on the way down and breaking through reported
option barriers at $1.3750 and $1.3700 as macro funds and
leveraged investors stepped up selling.
Support for the euro is seen at the Nov. 1 low of $1.3608.
The single currency also fell 1 percent versus the Japanese
yen as investors preferred safe-haven currencies. The euro
traded 1.5 percent lower on the day at 105.86 ,
dropping below key support at its 55-day moving average which
comes in at around 106.19 yen.
Traders said Japanese investors have in the past been big
buyers of Italian debt and the decision to raise margins could
see many unwind those positions, adding to the euro's woes.
MORE EURO WEAKNESS
Uncertainty over how Italy would form a new government after
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign
after passing urgent budget reforms was likely to weigh on the
euro in the medium term, analysts said. Greece's struggle to
form a government added to the unclear outlook.
Many analysts expect the euro to gradually lose ground as
the currency bloc's debt crisis continues to defy policymakers'
efforts to stall contagion and euro zone economic data highlight
the region is heading towards a deep slowdown.
"We think the euro will drift lower to $1.35 in the near
term," said Stuart Frost head of absolute returns and currency
at RWC Partners.
"Its correlation with European stocks has been tight and if
stocks break lower, we think the euro will start moving down.
The (euro zone) PMIs are not looking good, more rate cuts are
being factored and the crisis is deepening," Frost said.
In the options market, one-month EUR/USD implied
volatilities rose to 14.8 percent , reversing a slide
to 14.35 pct in earlier trade, as spot euro fell.
One-month 25-delta risk reversals rose to
around 3.75 in favour of euro puts, closing in on a record high
of 4.0 hit in September, suggesting the options market remains
skewed to euro weakness. One-year risk reversals hit a record
high of 4.45 in favour of euro puts, according to IFR.
The move away from the euro and the push towards the low
risk and the high-liquidity of U.S. dollar saw the dollar index
rise more than 1 percent on the day to 77.477.
The U.S. dollar was flat against the Japanese yen at 77.62
with traders cited talk of an option barrier at 77.50
with Japanese bids lined up from 77.25 yen to 77.50 yen.
The euro also fell versus the safe-haven Swiss franc,
reaching a low of 1.23050 francs . The dollar rose 1
percent against the Swiss franc to 0.9047 francs .
(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Anna Willard)