* Euro down 0.5 percent versus dollar
* EU meet offered no clear steps to stem crisis
* Limited ECB support pressures bond markets
* S&P action eyed; Moody's comments sour sentiment
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Dec 12 The euro fell on Monday and
was expected to struggle going into the year-end after EU
policymakers agreed on deeper economic integration but fell
short of a convincing plan to deal with a funding crisis
undermining the stability of the euro zone.
European Union states barring Britain decided to set
stricter budget rules for the single currency area and to
provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund in response to the turmoil.
But uncertainty about the drawn-out process of implementing
changes, no emphatic action on cash-starved European banks and
in particular a lack of commitment from the European Central
Bank to step up purchases of highly-indebted euro zone
countries' bonds put the euro back under pressure.
It was down 0.5 percent on the day at $1.3300,
finding some support ahead of Friday's low of $1.3280. It is now
almost 6 percent below its October peak and 10 percent off its
2011 high of just under $1.50, struck in early May.
"There is a deflated feeling for the euro this morning after
the EU summit. People were looking for a greater response and
more importantly the ECB refused to significantly step up their
bond buying," said Beat Siegenthaler, currency strategist at
UBS.
"If euro zone bonds come back under pressure there isn't
much of a backstop to support the markets," he added.
The ECB is capping its weekly bond purchases at 20 billion
euros and was not considering any more substantial action,
sources at the bank told Reuters on Friday.
Traders said they were closely watching the bond yields of
Spain and Italy as those countries look to raise an estimated 7
billion euros through bond sales this week. France, the
Netherlands and Italy are due to auction Treasury Bills later in
the day.
The euro was put under added strain late in the Asian
session when rating agency Moody's said euro area sovereigns
would remain under pressure in the absence of decisive
initiatives, with the cohesion of the zone under continued
threat.
"The summit addressed long-term problems of fiscal
consolidation, but Europe is facing a pretty serious funding
crunch in the weeks to come. There's no immediate solution to
address this problem," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Markets were also waiting for a response from Standard &
Poor's which, right before Friday's summit, warned it may carry
out a credit downgrade of euro zone countries en masse if they
fail to move decisively to stem the crisis.
SPECULATORS SHORT
The euro remained tethered in the $1.3200-$1.3500 band it
has moved in since late November while IMM data showed only a
small reduction in the speculative short euro base, raising the
potential for a short-covering corrective rally, analysts said.
But any rebound was mainly likely to provide better levels
to sell the common currency, and on the downside traders said a
break of $1.3250 support could lead to a test of the November
low at $1.3210 and then the October trough of $1.3145.
While bilateral loans to the IMF will beef up its resources
to help struggling states, the volume of the euro area's bailout
fund was still seen as insufficient to safeguard its core
economies from contagion from the crisis.
The capacity of the permanent bailout fund was capped and it
was not granted a banking licence.
Moreover, analysts said that even if bond yields stabilise,
Europe is likely heading for a recession, with purchasing
manager surveys to be released later in the week expected to
point to contraction in the region's manufacturing and service
sectors.
With the euro on the defensive, the dollar index rose
0.5 percent to 79.037. The dollar was flat on the yen, last
trading at 77.66 yen.
Higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar
fell back with equity markets under pressure. The
Aussie was down 0.7 percent on the day at $1.0145 with technical
analysts seeing support at $1.0058, the 21-day moving average.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodowski; Editing by John
Stonestreet)