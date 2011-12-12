(Updates prices)
* Euro falls 0.9 percent versus dollar to $1.3252
* EU meeting offered no clear steps to stem crisis
* Limited ECB support pressures bond markets
* S&P action eyed; Moody's comments sour sentiment
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Dec 12 The euro fell on Monday and
it looked likely to stay under pressure as disappointed
investors renewed selling of Italian and other government bonds
after a summit aimed at ending two years of crisis in the euro
zone.
European Union states barring Britain decided on Friday to
set stricter budget rules for the single currency area and to
provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund in response to the turmoil.
But uncertainty about the drawn-out process of implementing
changes, a lack of emphatic action on cash-starved European
banks and the absence of a commitment from the European Central
Bank to step up purchases of highly indebted countries' bonds
put the euro back under pressure.
It fell around 0.9 percent on the day to $1.3252 on trading
platform EBS after triggering stop-loss orders placed under
Friday's low of $1.3280, as peripheral bond spreads over German
benchmarks widened and equity markets fell.
Traders reported option-related demand placed ahead of
$1.3250 and further stop-losses lurking below there.
The euro is now more than 6 percent below its October peak
and 11 percent off its 2011 high of just under $1.50, struck in
early May.
"There is a deflated feeling for the euro this morning after
the EU summit. People were looking for a greater response and
more importantly the ECB refused to significantly step up their
bond buying," said UBS currency strategist Beat Siegenthaler.
"If euro zone bonds come back under pressure there isn't
much of a backstop to support the markets," he added.
The ECB was seen buying short-dated Italian bonds on Monday
but it was not sufficient to convince markets that the central
bank is about to significantly step up its purchases beyond a
reported weekly commitment of up to 20 billion euros.
Traders were closely watching the bond yields of Spain and
Italy as those countries look to raise an estimated 7 billion
euros through bond sales this week.
The euro was put under added strain late in the Asian
session when rating agency Moody's said euro area sovereigns
would remain under pressure in the absence of decisive
initiatives, with the cohesion of the zone under continued
threat.
"We expect the euro to head lower as nothing material has
come out of the ECB or the EU summit to change the short-term
dynamics and the debt crisis is likely to intensify," said Lee
Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.
Markets were also waiting for a response from Standard &
Poor's which, right before Friday's EU summit, warned it may
carry out a credit downgrade of euro zone countries en masse if
they fail to move decisively to stem the crisis.
SPECULATORS SHORT
The euro remained tethered in the $1.3200-$1.3500 band it
has moved in since late November while IMM data showed only a
small reduction in the speculative short euro base, raising the
potential for a short-covering corrective rally.
However, any rebound was most likely to provide better
levels to sell the common currency, and on the downside traders
said a test of the November low at $1.3210 and then the October
trough of $1.3145 was likely.
While bilateral loans to the IMF will beef up the lender's
resources to help struggling states, the size of the euro area's
bailout fund was still seen as insufficient to safeguard its
core economies from contagion from the crisis.
Moreover, analysts said that even if bond yields stabilise,
Europe is probably heading for a recession, with purchasing
manager surveys to be released this week expected to point to
contraction in the region's manufacturing and service sectors.
With the euro on the defensive, the dollar index rose
0.7 percent to 79.158, and the greenback was up 0.6 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.9302.
Morgan Stanley strategists recommended re-establishing a
long dollar/Swiss position, and said although they did not
expect the Swiss National Bank to raise the floor they have put
on euro/Swiss at a meeting this week, market speculation of such
an event would broadly weaken the franc.
Higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar
fell back with equity markets under pressure. The
Aussie was down 1 percent on the day at $1.0100 with technical
analysts seeing support at $1.0058, the 21-day moving average.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Patrick
Graham)