* Euro falls to $1.2965, breaks below key $1.30 level
* Investors speculate more euro zone countries may be
downgraded soon
* Euro stays under selling pressure despite fair demand at
German, Italy auctions
LONDON, Dec 14 - The euro slid to an 11-month low
against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors speculated that
more euro zone countries may be downgraded in the near term
given that a quick solution to the region's debt crisis remains
elusive.
Market participants shunned the single currency even as
Germany and Italy managed to find adequate buyers for new bonds
at separate auctions, with investors focusing on the fact that
Rome's cost to borrow over five years was its highest since the
euro was launched.
The euro fell to $1.2965, its weakest since early
January, as investors pushed the single currency through
options-related barriers at $1.3005, $1.3000, and $1.2990.
It retreated from the day's high of $1.3064 hit after solid
demand at the Berlin auction.
Selling in the euro pushed the safe-haven dollar to an
11-month high versus a currency basket as investors picked up
the world's most liquid currency.
The euro is facing more selling pressure as market
participants continue to lose hope for a quick solution to the
euro zone debt crisis.
"The auctions went OK so the euro traded a bit better after
that, but the fact that it's come back down tells you that
people are taking the opportunity to sell into any bounce," said
Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.
OVERSTRETCHED POSITIONS
The euro clawed back to around $1.2980, but analysts argued
the single currency may take a further pummeling if investors
become more pessimistic about the euro zone's health.
"If we get a further deterioration of the euro zone debt
crisis, if we see a lot of countries being downgraded, or more
problems in the banking sector, this $1.30 is not going to
hold," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at Danske in
Copenhagen.
Markets were braced for a possible mass downgrade of euro
zone countries, which would deepen the region's debt crisis,
after last week's key summit offered no hopes for an immediate
resolution.
Speculation is rife that a downgrade for France could come
any day.
The single currency fell to 101.27 yen, its
weakest since early October, while hitting a nine-month low of
83.74 pence.
Kendrick at Nomura said he expected the euro to stay under
selling pressure, but acknowledged that a significant fall below
$1.30 before year-end was unlikely.
Investors have already piled up bets to sell the currency,
and may be wary of taking on more as trading winds down at the
end of the year, given that the over-extended positioning could
be at risk of a sharp reversal, he said.
"The market is already short in spot and massively short in
options, so mid-December we start to flat line around $1.29-1.32
into year-end," Kendrick said, while adding he anticipated
renewed euro selling pressure in the new year.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar's value
against a currency basket, rose as high as 80.593, while scaling
a 9 1/2-month high versus the Swiss franc of 0.9495 franc
.
It traded at 78.11 yen against the yen, a touch
higher on the day.
Investors picked up the U.S. currency, considered a safe
haven given its vast liquidity, after the Federal Reserve on
Tuesday warned that turmoil in Europe posed a big risk to the
U.S. economy.
The U.S. central bank refrained from boosting its easing
measures this month, as expected.
