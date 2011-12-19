(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Euro hovers near 11-month lows versus dollar of $1.2945
* Ratings agencies pile pressure on common currency
* Further euro losses could be limited by short positions
* Death of North-Korean leader lends mild support to dollar
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Dec 19, Concerns the euro zone
debt crisis will damage global growth pushed the euro back
towards 11-month lows on Monday while the safe-haven dollar got
support from uncertainty after the death of North Korean leader
Kim Jong-il.
The euro was also under pressure after Fitch's warning late
Friday that it could downgrade France and six other euro zone
countries as it believes that a comprehensive solution to the
region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond
reach".
In addition, Moody's cut Belgium by two notches to Aa3 from
Aa1 on Friday, citing risks to economic growth and the costs of
bailouts of banks such as Dexia.
The euro was down about 0.1 percent at $1.3021 versus
the dollar after falling to an 11-month low last week of $1.2945
on trading platform EBS. The dollar index was flat for
the day at 80.237, paring gains made in the Asian session
The greenback earlier got knee-jerk support after North
Korean state television reported the death of Kim Jong-il
, although analysts said the impact of the news
was fading.
"The death of Kim Jong-il was a focus in the Asian session
but for now the euro remains very sticky around $1.30. The
market is very tired approaching year-end...come the New Year
the risk to the euro will be back to the downside," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank.
The euro remains highly vulnerable to more EU ratings
downgrades after EU leaders failed to come up with a convincing
solution to the debt crisis at a summit earlier this month.
Traders said a break of last week's low would open up a
possible test of the 2011 trough around $1.2860, although
Childe-Freeman said a lot of bad news was already reflected in
the price of the single currency.
"A downgrade of other countries has been already priced in
so the negative impact may not be as much as expected, although
it would weigh on the currency," she said.
The common currency was also under pressure against the
Swiss franc, down 0.2 percent at 1.2183 francs after
breaking below support at the 200-day moving average around
1.2191. The Swiss National Bank left its cap on the franc
unchanged at 1.20 francs last week.
The dollar was flat against the franc but gained 0.2
percent against the yen to 77.90 yen, while the
Australian dollar was down 0.2 percent at $0.9948.
RALLIES SHORT-LIVED
Investors will focus on a euro zone finance ministers'
teleconference call from 1430 GMT about the draft text of a new
fiscal compact agreed earlier this month. The talks will also
include the size of individual bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund.
Short-covering could provide a lifeline for the euro. IMM
data released on Friday showed net short positions in the euro
against the dollar rose sharply as of Dec. 13.
But with EU leaders still searching for a credible
long-term solution to bolster the euro, rallies are expected to
provide selling opportunities.
Euro/dollar resistance lies at $1.3090, which would be a 50
percent retracement of its recent move from $1.3236 to $1.2945.
"I can't see any euro rallies lasting for long," said Gavin
Friend, currency strategist at NAB Capital.
"The market can to some extent deal with a lower growth
profile but what it cannot manage is the ongoing policy
paralysis in the euro zone," he added.
Any sign of improving credit conditions in the euro zone
could provide some support for the single currency.
The European Central Bank is preparing this week to prop up
euro zone lenders with three-year low-price loans to revive the
struggling interbank lending and funding market.
Banks could take an estimated 250 billion euros ($326
billion) at the first auction of the three-year loans on
Wednesday. Some hope the banks will use the funds to buy EU
sovereign debt and pull yields down.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams)