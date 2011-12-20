* Euro advances to session high after Spanish bill auction
* German Ifo survey also supports euro
* Swedish central bank cuts rates, crown falls briefly
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 20 A sharp fall in Spanish
short-term borrowing costs boosted the euro on Tuesday albeit in
thin trade, with fresh signs that the German economy is holding
up in the teeth of the euro zone debt storm also supportive.
But sentiment was fragile and investors were still looking
to sell into a bounce as efforts by policymakers to address the
debt crisis fell short of expectations and European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi dashed hopes of any aggressive support.
The euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.3075, above an
11-month low of $1.2944 hit last week and a Monday session
trough of $1.2983. It extended gains to hit a session high of
$1.3085 after the German Ifo survey with stops above $1.3060
triggered after Spain issued short term debt at sharply lower
costs.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, rose
to 107.2 in December from 106.6 in November, confounding
expectations of a fall..
Raghav Subbarao, a currency strategist at Barcap said that
while German data, including the Ifo survey, was showing signs
of holding up, the overall outlook was that of pessimism.
"German data is holding up and that increases the
probability of a hawkish ECB, but that is not necessarily good
for the overall real economy," he said.
"We have significantly revised down out forecasts for the
euro and now expect it to drop to $1.20 in a year's time, down
from $1.35 previously forecast. That is mainly because we are
expecting a more dovish ECB....that would take away one of the
major factors that has been supporting the euro earlier this
year."
Still, with most currency speculators already bearish
against the euro, there is a chance that the euro could receive
a brief lift on unwinding those positions ahead of the year-end.
Another factor that was supporting the euro was expectations
that banks will borrow a large amount of three-year funds from
the ECB later this week and invest some of the money on buying
peripheral debt and use them as collateral. Euro zone banks are
expected to buy some 250 billion euros, according to a Reuters
poll.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were
last 13 basis points lower at 6.74 percent, narrowing the spread
over Bunds to 481 bps. Equivalent Spanish paper
fell 8 bps to 5.18 percent.
SHORT OF EXPECTATIONS
Despite the narrowing of yields, sentiment towards the euro
zone was bearish. European leaders are still falling short of
market expectations to come up with measures to contain the
region's debt crisis two weeks after a key EU summit failed to
come up with a comprehensive solution.
ECB Draghi told European Parliament on Monday that the ECB's
purchases of peripheral debt were temporary and "not infinite",
disappointing investors who were hoping for further bond buying
that would keep yields stable.
European policymakers also failed on Monday to boost
resources at the International Monetary Fund by an expected 200
billion euros. Instead they agreed to bolster lending by 150
billion euros ($195 billion), casting fresh doubts on whether
the scheme would work to save larger economies like Italy.
"They have agreed to boosting resources by 150 billion euros
which still raises questions about Italy and the threat of
rating agencies looming," said Simon Derrick, head of currency
strategy at Bank of New York Mellon. "You just need another
piece of bad news and the euro will nudging closer to its 2011
lows."
The common currency's 2011 lows of around $1.2860 were
struck in early January and analysts say the failure to persuade
countries to bolster lending to the IMF participate will be
negative for the euro.
Indeed, Morgan Stanley strategist said they were looking to
sell euro/dollar on rallies to $1.31 as they expect risk
appetite to remain subdued heading into the year end and as such
that will support the U.S. dollar.
The euro rose briefly to a session high of 9.0150 against
the Swedish crown after Sweden's central bank cut
the repo rate, before giving up those gains to trade at 8.9695
crowns. The decision was a close call after Norway's central
bank lowered rates by 50 basis points last week, matching a
recent easing by the ECB.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Ron Askew.)