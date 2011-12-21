* Euro hits day's high vs dollar before ECB tender
* Euro seen rallying if big LTRO take-up fuels risk demand
* Analysts: Tender won't solve crisis, euro rallies capped
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Dec 21 The euro rose on Wednesday
on speculation many euro zone banks would apply for cheap loans
offered by the European Central Bank, which may improve risk
demand if it is seen to help lenders boost their finances and
ease pressure on indebted European states.
The ECB launches its first ever offer of unlimited,
ultra-cheap three-year funding to banks later in the day to help
them lower their funding costs. Investors hope the tender will
tempt banks to buy Italian and Spanish debt and pull yields
lower.
A Reuters poll shows euro zone banks will tap around 310
billion euros at the tender, while some analysts expect the
central bank may allot even more funding.
Further signs that Europe's funding crisis is easing would
be positive for the euro, but some analysts said that making
more loans available to struggling banks would ultimately do
little to solve the euro zone debt crisis.
Some argued that overall market sentiment for the single
currency would remain negative.
The euro rose 0.6 percent on the day to a session
high of $1.3155, and some analysts expected a big take up at the
tender could push the euro higher to target levels around
$1.3170 or even $1.3225, particularly if stock markets rally.
"It's possible we might see these levels today, as the ECB
auction may give back more confidence to the market," said Antje
Praefcke, currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
But she added: "The euro's problems are not going to fade
just because of the year-end, and I wouldn't go into the new
year and buy the euro strongly."
Sources reported more than 10 Italian banks, including major
lenders, were looking to apply for the loans by using
state-guaranteed bonds as collateral, with talk they could tap
as much as 70 billion euros, or around 15 percent of the total.
EURO UPSIDE LIMITED
Gains in the euro pushed the dollar 0.5 percent lower versus
a currency basket to 79.504, pulling further away from an
11-month high hit last week. Against the yen, the dollar
slipped 0.2 percent to 77.72 yen.
Market participants were focussed on how the euro would
react after the tender, and some analysts expected that big
gains in the euro would be limited as many investors were
interested in selling the single currency if it rises.
"Traders are cautious on the upside and favor a
sell-on-rallies approach," Citi analysts said in a CitiFX Wire
note.
"Only a daily close above $1.3132 would prompt them to
reassess."
Despite its gains versus the dollar, the euro hit an
all-time low against the Australian dollar as improving risk
appetite increased the appeal of commodity-linked currencies.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars
each rose around 1 percent versus the U.S. currency
The euro was flat at 1.2188 Swiss francs, but
remained on the back foot as the Swissie has been gaining
strength since last week when the Swiss National Bank kept the
euro/swiss floor unchanged.
This disappointed some speculators who had bet on a rise to
1.2500 francs.
