* Euro falls, reverses initial rally after ECB tender
* ECB allots bigger-than-expected loans to struggling banks
* Analysts: Tender won't solve crisis, euro downside seen
LONDON, Dec 21 The euro hit the day's low
against the dollar on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains after a
bigger-than-expected take up by banks of cheap, official loans
did little to convince investors that debt problems in the
region were improving.
The ECB allotted 489.2 billion euros in a three-year loans
to struggling banks in the region, a move investors hoped would
boost lenders finances and ease pressure on indebted European
states.
The euro initially rose nearly 1 percent on the day
to a one-week high of $1.3199, before giving up the day's gains
to trade around $1.3072. Some market participants said
holiday-thinned markets helped to exacerbate the euro's choppy
moves.
Analysts said many in the market were expecting healthy
demand for the loans, which were a constructive way for the
central bank to help struggling banks.
But they added that the tender was one of many steps that
need to be taken to help solve the euro zone debt crisis, and
that the euro would remain under selling pressure in the coming
months if European policymakers are seen dragging their feet to
solve the issue.
"It's not much of a surprise that there was a big take up.
This reduces euro zone stress for now," said Steven Saywell,
head of European FX strategy at BNP Paribas.
He added: "This is not the only thing the ECB needs to do.
This is not going to skewer all the problems in the euro zone."
Some analysts said that making more loans available to
struggling banks would ultimately do little to solve the euro
zone debt crisis.
GAINS WIPED OUT
The euro relinquished its post-tender gains against the
dollar as investors used the jump in the single currency to sell
it back down.
It broke below $1.3100, its 100-hourly moving average which
had been seen as a near-term support level. Traders said they
the euro would face more selling pressure during the day if it
trades below that level.
Many analysts expected the euro to stay on the back foot,
adding that any negative news on the debt crisis could send it
lower in the months to come.
"The euro's problems are not going to fade just because of
the year-end, and I wouldn't go into the new year and buy the
euro strongly," said Antje Praefcke, currency strategist at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Despite its recovery against the euro, the dollar slipped
0.2 percent lower versus a currency basket to 79.688, pulling
further away from an 11-month high hit last week. Against the
yen, the dollar was little changed at 77.80 yen.
The single currency hit an all-time low against the
Australian dollar as slightly better risk appetite due to a rise
in global share prices increased the appeal of commodity-linked
currencies.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars
each rose around half a percent versus the U.S. currency.
The euro was flat at 1.2188 Swiss francs, but
remained on the back foot as the Swissie has been gaining
strength since last week when the Swiss National Bank kept the
euro/swiss floor unchanged.
This disappointed some speculators who had bet on a rise to
1.2500 francs.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)