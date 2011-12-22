(Recasts, updates prices, changes dateline previous TOKYO)
* Euro rises 0.5 percent as equities open higher
* Short-covering seen lending support but outlook dim
* Analysts: ECB liquidity tender does not solve debt crisis
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 22
dollar on Thursday drawing support from higher European stocks,
although the rally was seen limited by ongoing concerns the euro
zone debt crisis could intensify next year.
Analysts said the European Central Bank's first ever tender
of ultra-cheap three-year loans on Wednesday was not giving much
support to the single currency. Doubts remained over how much of
the funds will be lent on to boost the ailing euro zone economy
or peripheral sovereign bond markets, given banks are
deleveraging and cutting back exposure to government debt.
Market players said the euro would struggle to make much
headway given the likelihood of further pressure on sovereign
bond markets in 2012, although it may gain support from
short-covering amid thin end-of-year liquidity.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to a session high of
$1.3120, holding above an 11-month low of $1.2945 hit last week
on trading platform EBS.
"We are seeing a little bit of short-covering and equity
markets are in positive territory opening up. There is a little
bit of risk appetite this morning," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea.
IMM data released last Friday showed net short positions in
the euro against the dollar rose sharply as of Dec. 13,
following a disappointing EU summit.
Nordea's Christensen said the hefty short euro positioning
meant market players were reluctant to add to those bearish bets
at the current level, slowing the euro's downward momentum.
A total of 523 banks borrowed nearly 490 billion euros in
loans from the ECB, but analysts were sceptical about whether
the liquidity could alleviate funding tensions for some euro
zone sovereigns.
"In the longer-term the liquidity provided yesterday is not
going to solve the debt crisis, it is not going to help southern
European countries with their problems in getting control of
their public debt," said Christensen.
There was also little evidence so far that the banks would
be keen to use the funds to buy Italian and Spanish debt, as
French President Nicholas Sarkozy has urged, and help pull the
borrowing costs of those countries lower.
Banks would be able to borrow three-year debt from the ECB
at 1 percent and invest in Spanish or Italian bonds at around 5
or 7 percent, but may prefer to use the funds to shore up their
own balance sheets.
2012 DEBT AUCTIONS EYED
Euro zone bond markets are expected to come under fresh
pressure with some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300
billion in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in
collateralised debt all maturing in the first quarter of 2012.
"With the tender out of the way, we are turning to the
hurdles waiting for the euro next year -- potential sovereign
credit rating cuts, more stress in dollar funding and possibly
recession in Europe," said Masahide Sato, vice president at
Mizuho Corporate Bank's forex division in Tokyo.
"In this environment the euro is poised to fall further. But
we all know that -- the difficulty here is to stay ahead of the
curve and dodge all the short-covering rallies -- especially
with the market so massively short euro," Sato said.
As the euro rallied the dollar index slid 0.3 percent
to 79.736, holding near last week's 11-month peak of 80.73.
The greenback stayed tethered in range against the yen, last
fetching 78.05. It has been tied to a roughly 2-yen-wide
band since Tokyo stepped into the market to stem its currency's
strength on Oct. 31.
The Australian dollar picked up as risk appetite
improved in the European session. It rose 0.4 percent to
US$1.0124, after finding decent support at its 21-day moving
average of $1.0060.
The UK will release GDP data later on Thursday with
economists expecting 0.5 percent growth in the third quarter.
Market participants will also be looking at U.S. GDP data,
forecast to show 2.0 percent growth.
