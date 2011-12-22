(Recasts, updates prices, adds comment)
* Euro choppy in thin liquidity, up 0.1 percent vs dollar
* Short-covering seen lending some support but outlook dim
* Analysts: ECB liquidity tender does not solve debt crisis
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 22 The euro pared gains
against the dollar on Thursday in choppy year-end conditions
with ongoing concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could
intensify next year driving investors to sell into any rebounds
in the single currency.
Analysts said the European Central Bank's first ever tender
of ultra-cheap three-year loans on Wednesday was not giving much
support to the euro. Doubts remained over how much of the funds
will be lent on to boost the ailing euro zone economy or
peripheral sovereign bond markets as banks deleverage and cut
back exposure to government debt.
Market players said the looming threat of euro zone
sovereign downgrades was also keeping investors on edge.
The euro gained some support from short-covering amid
thin end-of-year liquidity. But it gave up most of those gains
on steady selling by an Asian central bank and macro funds.
Their selling saw the euro drop towards session lows of
$1.3033 before inching up to last trade at $1.3057. It held
above an 11-month low of $1.2945 struck last week on trading
platform EBS and traders cited stop loss orders below $1.3030.
"This crisis is not even near to being resolved. I think
when we see markets reopening in a meaningful way in January we
will see more pressure on Italian and Spanish bonds and more
pressure on the euro," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
research at Commerzbank.
"I do not see many arguments for trading euro/dollar higher
today," he added, forecasting the euro to dip to $1.25 in 2012.
Leuchtmann said large speculative short positions in the
single currency against the dollar were slowing its downward
momentum, with many investors looking to square those positions
ahead of the holiday period.
IMM data released last Friday showed net short positions in
the euro against the dollar rose sharply as of Dec. 13,
following a disappointing EU summit.
A total of 523 banks borrowed nearly 490 billion euros in
loans from the ECB, but analysts were sceptical about whether
the liquidity could alleviate funding tensions for some euro
zone sovereigns.
"In the longer-term the liquidity provided yesterday is not
going to solve the debt crisis, it is not going to help southern
European countries with their problems in getting control of
their public debt," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at
Nordea.
2012 DEBT AUCTIONS EYED
There was also little evidence so far that the banks would
be keen to use the funds to buy Italian and Spanish debt, as
French President Nicholas Sarkozy has urged, and help pull the
borrowing costs of those countries lower.
Banks would be able to borrow three-year debt from the ECB
at 1 percent and invest in Spanish or Italian bonds at around 5
or 7 percent, but may prefer to use the funds to shore up their
own balance sheets.
Euro zone bond markets are expected to come under fresh
pressure with some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300
billion in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in
collateralised debt all maturing in the first quarter of 2012.
The dollar index dipped 0.1 percent to 79.950,
holding near last week's 11-month peak of 80.73, while the
greenback stayed tethered in range against the yen, last
fetching 78.10. It has been tied to a roughly 2-yen-wide
band since Tokyo stepped into the market to stem its currency's
strength on Oct. 31.
The Australian dollar picked up as stocks rose in
the European session. It climbed 0.4 percent to US$1.0127, after
finding decent support at its 21-day moving average of $1.0060.
Sterling showed little reaction to better-than-expected UK
GDP data that showed the economy grew up 0.6 percent in the
third quarter of 2011. Market participants will also be looking
at U.S. GDP data, forecast to show 2.0 percent growth.