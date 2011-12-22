(Updates prices, adds comment)

* Euro choppy in thin liquidity, up 0.1 percent vs dollar

* Short-covering seen lending some support but outlook dim

* Analysts: ECB liquidity tender does not solve debt crisis

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 22 The euro pared gains against the dollar on Thursday in choppy year-end conditions with ongoing concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could intensify next year driving investors to sell into any rebounds in the single currency.

Analysts said the European Central Bank's first ever tender of ultra-cheap three-year loans on Wednesday was not giving much support to the euro. Doubts remained over how much of the funds will be lent on to boost the ailing euro zone economy or peripheral sovereign bond markets as banks deleverage and cut back exposure to government debt.

Market players said the looming threat of euro zone sovereign downgrades was also keeping investors on edge through the year-end season and into 2012. On Thursday, investors awaited data on U.S. GDP, jobless claims and consumer sentiment.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.3120 in early European trade, before pulling back to $1.3070 on steady selling by an Asian central bank and macro funds. Traders cited stop loss orders lurking below $1.3030.

It hovered near an 11-month low of $1.2945 struck last week.

"This crisis is not even near to being resolved. I think when we see markets reopening in a meaningful way in January we will see more pressure on Italian and Spanish bonds and more pressure on the euro," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.

"I do not see many arguments for trading euro/dollar higher today," he added, forecasting the euro to dip to $1.25 in 2012.

Leuchtmann said large speculative short positions in the single currency against the dollar were slowing its downward momentum, with many investors looking to square those positions ahead of the holiday period.

A total of 523 banks borrowed nearly 490 billion euros in loans from the ECB, but analysts were sceptical about whether the liquidity could alleviate funding tensions for some euro zone sovereigns.

"In the longer-term the liquidity provided yesterday is not going to solve the debt crisis, it is not going to help southern European countries with their problems in getting control of their public debt," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.

2012 DEBT AUCTIONS EYED

There was also little evidence so far that the banks would be keen to use the funds to buy Italian and Spanish debt and help pull the borrowing costs of those countries lower.

Banks would be able to borrow three-year debt from the ECB at 1 percent and invest in Spanish or Italian bonds at around 5 or 7 percent, but may prefer to use the funds to shore up their own balance sheets.

Euro zone bond markets are expected to come under fresh pressure with some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300 billion in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in collateralised debt all maturing in the first quarter of 2012.

Some analysts expect portfolio managers will be conservative in allocating the funds, which could result in a limited outflow of euros overseas and curb selling in the single currency.

"Even if banks do use the funds to buy assets it seems most likely that these will be domestic assets, not foreign assets," said Steve Barrow, FX strategist at Standard Bank, in a note.

He added that banks would be wary of taking on FX or even debt market risk. "We could find that the cash is deposited back with the ECB or, perhaps, leaked out only into the front end of core euro zone bond markets," he said.

The dollar index dipped 0.2 percent to 79.865, holding near last week's 11-month peak of 80.73, while the greenback stayed tethered in range against the yen, last fetching 78.10. It has been tied to a roughly 2-yen-wide band since Tokyo stepped into the market to stem its currency's strength on Oct. 31.

The Australian dollar rose nearly 0.5 percent to session high of A$1.0144, tracking a rise in European stocks and suggesting slight demand for relatively risky assets. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)