* Euro hits 10-year low vs yen; Italy bond sale awaited
* Euro hits lowest since Jan vs dollar in Asian trade
* Next target seen around $1.2860; EUR/JPY near 100 yen
* Yr-end demand from European exporters may temper falls
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 29 The euro fell to a 10-year
low against the yen and its lowest in nearly a year versus the
dollar on Thursday, with investors nervous ahead of an Italian
bond sale.
Trading was thin, with individual orders causing exaggerated
moves. Market participants awaited Italy's sale of up to 8.5
billion euros of bonds, including new tranches of three- and
10-year benchmarks.
Yields halved at auctions of short-term Italian debt on
Wednesday, providing some encouragement, but Thursday's auctions
were seen as a much sterner test, with markets wary the euro
zone's debt crisis was far from being resolved.
"The auction yesterday was good but today's will be more of
a barometer for what appetite will be at the start of next
year," said Carl Hammer, currency strategist at SEB in
Stockholm.
"Italy have a massive refinancing need early next year and
markets are a bit worried about it".
SEB forecasts the euro will fall to $1.25 by the first
quarter of 2012. However, Hammer said year-end flows tend to be
negative for the dollar, and this could temper euro falls versus
the U.S. currency before the New Year weekend, while traders
cited talk of euro zone exporter demand to buy euros.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2922, off a low
of $1.2887 in Asian trade. That was its lowest level since Jan.
10, when the euro hit its 2011 low of $1.2860.
Against the yen, the euro hit a 10-year low of
100.33 yen on the EBS trading platform, driven by selling from
Japanese retail investors and exporters, with moves amplified in
poor year-end liquidity.
There was market talk of an option barrier at 100.00 yen,
suggesting the euro could draw support from demand from options
players just above that level. However, its falls may gain
momentum if that level is breached, with one trader saying there
were large stop-loss euro offers at 100.00 yen.
Analysts said the euro was likely to stay vulnerable to
further falls as the debt crisis in the region remains acute.
"Nobody sees anything on the horizon that could be mildly
positive for the euro," said Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP
Paribas in Singapore.
The euro fell on Wednesday, with investors spooked
by European Central Bank data showing euro zone banks deposited
a record 452 billion euros with the central bank.
Signs banks were hoarding cash came just days after the ECB
provided them almost half a trillion euros worth of three-year
loans at cut-rate prices to encourage lending. The new data
suggested European banks are still distrustful of lending to
each other, preferring to deposit money with the
ECB.
The euro's drop helped lift the dollar to 80.729
versus a basket of currencies at one point, near an 11-month
high of 80.730 hit in mid-December. It was last at 80.524.
Against the yen, the greenback eased 0.25 percent to 77.71
yen.
