(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Euro down 0.3 percent vs dlr, more pressure seen in 2012
* Euro zone auctions early next year seen as critical
* Single currency close to 10-year low versus yen
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 30 The euro slipped against
the dollar on Friday, ending the year on a downbeat note after
breaking below key support levels, and looked set to remain
under pressure in 2012 from the euro zone debt crisis.
The single currency was down 0.3 percent at $1.2916
in thin year-end trade. It recouped some losses from Thursday
when it sank to a 15-month low of $1.2858 after high yields at
an Italian bond auction prompted euro selling.
Market players said the fall was exacerbated by illiquidity
but, with the euro having broken decisively below $1.30 earlier
in the week, this level would act as resistance to any rebound.
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, remains at the
centre of the debt crisis that began in Greece two years ago and
its borrowing needs could overwhelm the bloc's financial
defences if it were forced to seek an international bailout.
Ten-year Italian yields are above the 7 percent level seen
as unsustainable, with the country needing to raise 450 billion
euros ($580 billion) in debt markets in 2012.
Analysts said euro zone funding pressures were likely to
intensify in early 2012, with 230 billion euros of bank bonds,
up to 300 billion euros in government bonds, and more than 200
billion euros in collateralised debt maturing in the first
quarter. Government issuance of new debt will be scrutinised for
any sign investors are shunning the currency bloc.
"If the euro is going to be salvaged the market needs an
injection of faith over the next few weeks. The Italian and
Spanish auctions are key," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist
at Bank of New York Mellon.
"If they go badly it will be very clear that European banks
are not willing to take any of the cash they got from the
European Central Bank and put it into sovereigns. That would be
a very bad sign."
Last week the ECB provided banks with almost half a trillion
euros in three-year loans at low rates to encourage lending.
Some policymakers have urged banks to use the funds to buy
Italian and Spanish sovereign debt.
But the latest ECB data suggested banks were hoarding the
cash, with 445 billion euros being deposited in the central
bank's overnight facility, up from 436 billion euros the
previous day.
Analysts said investors would also be looking at Spanish
government savings measures, set to be announced on Friday, for
signs of how Spain plans to cut its deficit.
2010 EURO LOWS EYED
This year the euro has lost more than 3 percent versus the
dollar, adding to a 6.6 percent decline in 2010. Some analysts
said the currency could drop as low as $1.20 by the end of 2012
in the absence of a comprehensive policy response to the crisis.
"The euro has moved in clear waves since the Lehman crisis,
so the only downside objective that makes sense for the year
ahead is its 2010 low of $1.1876," said Teppei Ino, a currency
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to 100.25 yen, nearing
the 10-year low around 100.01 hit on Thursday. Traders said a
reported option barrier at 100 yen was still intact, but
vulnerable to attack by speculators due to thin liquidity.
With the euro on the back foot, the dollar index
stayed close to a one-year peak of 80.854, at 80.546. Against
the yen, the dollar was flat at 77.61, with traders
reporting stop loss orders at 77.50 yen.
The Australian dollar rose 0.1 percent to $1.0151,
shrugging off HSBC China PMI data that showed Chinese factory
activity had shrunk again in December.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)