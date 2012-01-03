(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Jan 3 The euro rose on Tuesday as
better-than-expected economic data boosted riskier assets and
triggered short-covering but it was likely to remain pressured
in 2012 on worries over high sovereign debts and low growth in
the euro zone.
Sentiment was boosted by a combination of better Chinese
manufacturing and service data, while German unemployment fell
more than forecast after Monday's manufacturing PMI showed less
contraction than expected.
Traders reported demand for euros from U.S. banks, pulling it
away from an 11-year low against the yen touched the previous
day and a 15-month low hit against the dollar last week.
But persistent worries about high sovereign debt levels and a
lack of policy solutions to the two-year-old euro zone debt
crisis, which threatened to push the region's economy into
recession, were expected to keep the euro under pressure.
"There needs to be a sustained improvement in euro zone
fundamentals for a prolonged rebound in the euro," said Valentin
Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.
"Concerns over Spain and Italy are still there and the risks
from Greece are likely to continue to cloud the euro outlook,
outweighing the positives coming from resilient German data."
The euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.3034, above its 2011
trough of $1.2858 hit last week on trading platform EBS. Traders
said stops were triggered through $1.3020 en route to the day's
high of $1.3044, with offers reported up to $1.3050.
"Generally we stick to the view that rallies in the euro
should be sold into," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist
at UBS in Zurich.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.5 percent to 99.95
. It fell to 98.71 in holiday-thinned trade on Monday,
its lowest since December 2000.
Investors are particularly concerned over Italy as it faces
around 100 billion euros of redemption and coupon payments in
the first four months of 2012, with 10-year borrowing costs near
the crucial 7 percent level.
Worries over Greece were reinforced after a government
spokesman said it would have to leave the euro zone if it failed
to clinch a deal on a second 130 billion euro bailout with its
international lenders.
AUSSIE BOOSTED
One factor that could slow the euro's descent is market
positioning. The latest U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data shows net short positions held by currency
speculators swelled to a record high.
The euro may also get some reprieve if European policymakers
make progress on steps to tackle the debt crisis in a series of
meetings in January.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor
Angela Merkel in Berlin on Jan. 9 for talks that are likely to
centre on new rules to enforce budget discipline across the
European Union.
Finance ministers from the EU's 27 members will meet on Jan.
23 before their leaders hold a summit a week later.
Earlier on Tuesday, the euro reached a record low versus the
Australian dollar, below A$1.2600.
The Australian dollar rose 1 percent versus the greenback to
$1.0325, helped by a rise in equities.
U.S. economic data will be a focal point for this week,
starting with the ISM manufacturing survey on Tuesday.
The dollar dipped 0.3 percent to 76.70 yen , not that
far from a record low near 75.31 yen hit in late October, while
it fell 0.5 percent against a currency basket to 79.749, below a
near one-year high of 80.854 hit last week.
