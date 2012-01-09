(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)

* Euro falls to $1.2666 before pulling back to $1.2760

* Short-covering provides temporary respite

* Merkel, Sarkozy meet; focus on Spain, Italy debt sales

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Jan 9 The euro crawled back from a fresh 16-month low to the dollar on Monday as traders trimmed short positions, but it was vulnerable to further falls due to worries over sovereign funding in the euro zone and the region's economic prospects.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy met on Monday to discuss ways to boost growth and increase fiscal coordination in the euro zone.

Many investors expect the euro will come under more pressure if the leaders fail to come up with concrete plans to help bring down borrowing costs soon for Italy and Spain as the yields on their bonds hover around levels at which other euro zone countries requested debt bailouts.

Both countries face their first bond auctions of the year this week.

The euro also struggled after a German magazine reported the International Monetary Fund was losing confidence in Greece's ability to clean up its public finances.

In addition, an adviser to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a Greek newspaper a planned 50 percent writedown on Greek debt holdings would not be enough to put its huge debt on a viable footing.

Schaeuble himself highlighted the urgency of rescuing Greece from a possible debt default, telling German radio that the progress of bailout talks "could go faster".

The euro traded 0.3 percent higher on the day at $1.2760, but market participants said there was a firm bias in favour of further drops.

It had hit its lowest level since September 2010 of $1.2666 on trading platform EBS in thin Asian trade, with Tokyo markets shut for a public holiday.

The euro, which also plumbed an 11-year low of 97.28 yen , has taken a hit across the board, with ECB data showing the single currency on Friday hit an 8 1/2-year low on a trade-weighted basis.

"This move up in the euro on the day is just position adjustment as the market is very short euros and that position increased further after Friday's U.S. payrolls," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.

The jobs data highlighted the diverging growth outlook between the United States and Europe and supported the greenback, but Hardman was sceptical over potential for higher U.S. rates.

"The Fed has made a strong commitment to keep U.S. interest rates low and we don't think stronger U.S. data will be backed with higher rates for the foreseeable future. The dollar is more likely to continue to strengthen from risk aversion," he said.

The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.80 yen, staying above a two-month low of 76.30 yen hit last week. The dollar eased from a 16-month high against a currency basket of 81.47 in Asia to stand at 81.070.

EVENT RISKS

Focus in the euro zone this week will fall on the Spanish and Italian bond sales, with few signs that investors have started 2012 with improved appetite for the region's riskier assets.

The European Central Bank also announces its latest decision on monetary policy, with most economists forecasting no change in rates or any fresh liquidity measures after the ECB flooded the financial system with an unprecedented 489 billion euros of ultra-cheap three-year loans in December.

Some in the market see the euro falling towards $1.2600, a key support level that contains roughly the 76.4 percent retracement of its June 2010 to May 2011 rally and also the late August 2010 low around $1.2690.

"Newsflow from the euro zone is not helping, particularly regarding Greece, and markets are also on the defensive ahead of key event risks this week so there's not too much reason to be overweight the euro," said Geoffrey Yu, FX strategist at UBS.

Currency speculators boosted short euro positions to record levels in the week ended Jan. 3, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Speculators have raised euro-selling bets even as risk appetite picks up, a phenomenon which is often euro-positive.

Some analysts say the recent move signals a shift in the market's tendency to buy the euro when other assets considered to be higher risk are rising.

"Risk is 'on' and the euro remains weak - dollar longs actually fell last week, but EUR shorts also rose, and this marks a new dynamic that I think will be with us until at least the late spring," Stephen Gallo, strategist at Schneider FX, said in a note. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Stonestreet)