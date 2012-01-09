(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)
LONDON, Jan 9 The euro crawled back from a
fresh 16-month low to the dollar on Monday as traders trimmed
short positions, but it was vulnerable to further falls due to
worries over sovereign funding in the euro zone and the region's
economic prospects.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy met on Monday to discuss ways to boost growth and
increase fiscal coordination in the euro zone.
Many investors expect the euro will come under more pressure
if the leaders fail to come up with concrete plans to help bring
down borrowing costs soon for Italy and Spain as the yields on
their bonds hover around levels at which other euro zone
countries requested debt bailouts.
Both countries face their first bond auctions of the year
this week.
The euro also struggled after a German magazine reported the
International Monetary Fund was losing confidence in Greece's
ability to clean up its public finances.
In addition, an adviser to German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told a Greek newspaper a planned 50 percent writedown
on Greek debt holdings would not be enough to put its huge debt
on a viable footing.
Schaeuble himself highlighted the urgency of rescuing Greece
from a possible debt default, telling German radio that the
progress of bailout talks "could go faster".
The euro traded 0.3 percent higher on the day at
$1.2760, but market participants said there was a firm bias in
favour of further drops.
It had hit its lowest level since September 2010 of $1.2666
on trading platform EBS in thin Asian trade, with Tokyo markets
shut for a public holiday.
The euro, which also plumbed an 11-year low of 97.28 yen
, has taken a hit across the board, with ECB data
showing the single currency on Friday hit an 8 1/2-year low on a
trade-weighted basis.
"This move up in the euro on the day is just position
adjustment as the market is very short euros and that position
increased further after Friday's U.S. payrolls," said Lee
Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.
The jobs data highlighted the diverging growth outlook
between the United States and Europe and supported the
greenback, but Hardman was sceptical over potential for higher
U.S. rates.
"The Fed has made a strong commitment to keep U.S. interest
rates low and we don't think stronger U.S. data will be backed
with higher rates for the foreseeable future. The dollar is more
likely to continue to strengthen from risk aversion," he said.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.80 yen,
staying above a two-month low of 76.30 yen hit last week. The
dollar eased from a 16-month high against a currency basket of
81.47 in Asia to stand at 81.070.
EVENT RISKS
Focus in the euro zone this week will fall on the Spanish
and Italian bond sales, with few signs that investors have
started 2012 with improved appetite for the region's riskier
assets.
The European Central Bank also announces its latest decision
on monetary policy, with most economists forecasting no change
in rates or any fresh liquidity measures after the ECB flooded
the financial system with an unprecedented 489 billion euros of
ultra-cheap three-year loans in December.
Some in the market see the euro falling towards $1.2600, a
key support level that contains roughly the 76.4 percent
retracement of its June 2010 to May 2011 rally and also the late
August 2010 low around $1.2690.
"Newsflow from the euro zone is not helping, particularly
regarding Greece, and markets are also on the defensive ahead of
key event risks this week so there's not too much reason to be
overweight the euro," said Geoffrey Yu, FX strategist at UBS.
Currency speculators boosted short euro positions to record
levels in the week ended Jan. 3, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Speculators have raised euro-selling bets even as risk
appetite picks up, a phenomenon which is often euro-positive.
Some analysts say the recent move signals a shift in the
market's tendency to buy the euro when other assets considered
to be higher risk are rising.
"Risk is 'on' and the euro remains weak - dollar longs
actually fell last week, but EUR shorts also rose, and this
marks a new dynamic that I think will be with us until at least
the late spring," Stephen Gallo, strategist at Schneider FX,
said in a note.
