* Short-covering lifts euro, but gains seen limited
* Italy, Spain debt auctions, ECB meeting loom
* Swiss franc firmer after SNB chief resignation
* Aussie, kiwi hit new highs against euro
LONDON, Jan 10 The euro held its ground
against the dollar on Tuesday, off the previous day's 16-month
low, as investors took profit on short positions, but any
recovery was seen limited before debt auctions later this week.
With the euro zone debt crisis showing no sign of abating,
the euro could come under renewed pressure as auctions of
Spanish and Italian debt on Thursday and Friday gauge investor
appetite for the countries' bonds. ID:nL6E8C60WA]
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2773, off a low
of $1.2666 hit on Monday, though it fell short of stop loss
orders said to lie around $1.2800 and stayed well below $1.30,
which was expected to prove stiff resistance.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
record euro net short positions and analysts and traders
expected the single currency would benefit from bouts of
short-covering.
The euro has support just below $1.2600, a 76.4 percent
retracement of its rally from June 2010 to May 2011 and its
trough on Aug. 24, 2010.
"It's still a weak and vulnerable euro going forward, with
no sign of a quick solution to the debt problems in the euro
zone," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"Every move higher in euro/dollar will be a reason to put on
new shorts. I can't see it moving up much, it will be difficult
to get above $1.30 again."
Concerns about the euro zone's most indebted country
resurfaced as Germany and France warned Greece it would get no
more bailout funds until it agreed with creditor banks on a bond
swap.
DEBT AUCTIONS, ECB
The Italian and Spanish auctions will be the main focus of a
busy debt supply schedule this week, which also includes sales
from triple-A issuers Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.
A European Central Bank meeting on Thursday will also be in
focus and may weigh on the euro. The bank is expected to press
governments to step up their efforts to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis as it leaves rates on hold for now.
The rebound in the euro led the dollar to retreat 0.1
percent against a basket of major currencies to 80.973,
having hit 81.470 on Monday, its strongest in more than a year.
Short-covering also helped lift the euro against the yen. It
rose 0.1 percent to 98.11 yen, moving away from an 11-year
trough of 97.28 yen marked overnight.
"Although we see EUR/USD falling significantly in the first
half, a speculative market very 'short' euro warns of regular
short squeezes, in the current instance to perhaps the
$1.2850/2900 area," ING analysts said in a note to clients.
The higher-risk Australian dollar gained 0.6 percent to
$1.0295, while rising to a new high against the euro
. The euro also slipped to a record low against the
New Zealand dollar.
Data showed China's exports and imports grew at their
slowest in more than two years in December as both foreign and
domestic demand waned. But it raised expectations of the
possibility of more monetary easing from China, lifting stock
and the Australian dollar.
Against the Swiss franc, the euro stood at 1.2114 francs
, having fallen as low as 1.2097, its weakest in
nearly four months.
The franc gained after the resignation of the head of
Switzerland's central bank prompted talk the market could test
the bank's resolve to cap the currency at 1.20
euros.
SNB watchers said interim central bank chief Thomas Jordan
was likely to continue the current SNB policy.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Ian Chua
in Sydney, editing by Nigel Stephenson)