* Euro subdued vs dollar, auctions dominate sentiment
* Germany to sell 4 billion euros of 5-year bonds
* ECB policy meeting on Thursday, rates expected to stay on
hold
(Updates prices, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 11 The euro steadied against
the dollar on Wednesday but looked likely to stay subdued with
investors cautious ahead of Spanish and Italian debt sales later
in the week that could trigger a sell-off in riskier assets if
they go badly.
With euro zone bond auctions having a big impact on market
sentiment, investors were also looking ahead to a German 5-year
debt auction on Wednesday where demand was expected to be solid.
The single currency was last flat on the day at
$1.2774. It held within sight of a 16-month trough at $1.2666
set on Monday on trading platform EBS. Resistance is seen at the
previous day's high around $1.2820, a level representing the
38.2 percent retracement of the Jan. 3 to 9 decline.
There was talk of bids below $1.2700 and also an option
barrier at $1.2650, which suggests the euro may attract bids
from option players if it approaches that level.
Analysts warned that risks to the euro around the German
debt sale were one-sided. A poor auction could prompt investors
to sell the single currency on the view even the euro zone's
strongest economy is at risk of contagion.
But Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley, said very strong demand at the German auction may also
be interpreted as a risk-averse move, boding badly for the
peripheral auctions later in the week.
"The overall picture for the euro is very negative. If the
(German) auction goes well that would be seen as a positive, but
my interpretation is that very strong demand signals a very high
level of risk aversion, with buying into core Europe," he said.
"If there is poor demand, and that is seen throughout all
the auctions this week from the core to the periphery, that will
be an outright negative for the euro."
Market players were also reluctant to initiate big trades
before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Policymakers
are expected to keep rates on hold at 1 percent and press
governments to step up their efforts to tackle the debt
crisis.
BROAD EURO WEAKNESS
The euro struggled versus the Australian dollar, trading at
A$1.2379, near a record low around A$1.2355 hit on
Tuesday. Against the yen, the common currency edged up
0.1 percent to 98.31, not far from an 11-year low of
97.28 yen set on Monday on EBS.
"It looks like the amount of short positions held by
short-term players has decreased and a test of the upside might
be tough," said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore,
referring to the outlook for euro/yen.
Traders may be looking to re-enter short positions in
euro/yen, he said.
The Australian dollar was flat against the U.S.
currency at $1.0306 after having rallied over the
previous two days. The Aussie had risen to as high as $1.0352 on
Tuesday, a 2 percent rally from Monday's low of $1.0145.
"Part of the reason why the Aussie has put on two cents in
the last few days is the view that China is going to further
loosen policy, which eventually is going to be good for
Australian commodity products," said Joseph Capurso, strategist
at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.
"But I think that's overdone and won't be surprised to see
the Aussie ease back for the reminder of the week."
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen to 76.93,
staying above a two-month low of 76.30 yen hit last week.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)