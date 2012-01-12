* Euro hits day's high after Spain bond auction
* Spain, Italy sell short-dated bonds at lower yields
* Euro risks more selling if ECB hints at more rate cuts
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Jan 12 The euro edged up on
Thursday, boosted by strong demand at an auction of Spanish
bonds, but it faces selling if the European Central Bank hints
at more interest rate cuts to prop up the bloc's economy as the
debt crisis deepens.
Pushing the euro to the day's high against the dollar and
the yen was the Spanish auction, as Madrid managed to sell
three- and four-year bonds at lower yields than previously.
Italy - the other major euro zone economy at the sharp end
of the crisis - also sold short-dated debt at lower yields.
Yields on benchmark 10-year yields on Spanish and Italian
debt fell after the auctions,
extending this week's slide and retreating from near levels at
which other euro zone countries requested debt bailouts.
The single currency was 0.3 percent higher on the day
at $1.2740, having touched a session high around $1.2760.
Analysts said a pullback in borrowing costs quelled some
pessimism about the debt crisis.
"We've seen a nice lowering trend in the three days in
Spanish and Italian yields, and the market is pricing in a more
positive tone to bond markets at the periphery," said Steven
Saywell, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.
"So given that the euro has been under quite a bit of
pressure in the past few weeks, we're seeing a slight
repricing."
Still, euro gains were limited and the currency still
hovered near a 16-month low of $1.2661 hit on Wednesday. Many in
the market consider its slight rise as merely a correction from
the heavy sell-off of past weeks.
Analysts see a chance that euro selling may kick after the
ECB's policy announcement later on Thursday. The central bank is
widely expected to hold rates at a record low of 1.0 percent.
Investors will scrutinise a press conference by ECB
President Mario Draghi at 1330 GMT for signals the central bank
may buy more bonds of weak euro zone countries including Italy
and Spain to calm a surge in their borrowing costs, or cut rates
in the coming months.
"There's a possibility the ECB will prepare the market for
more rate cuts, and that should be negative for the euro," said
Marcus Hettinger, global currency strategist at Credit Suisse in
Zurich.
The policy announcement comes a day after the head of
sovereign ratings for Fitch said the central bank should ramp up
its bond buying to support Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic"
collapse of the euro.
LIMITED EURO CORRECTION
Currency movements were limited in early European trade as
investors held back from taking big positions ahead of the
auction and the ECB policy announcement, but traders said the
overall bias remained for more downside for the single currency.
Against the yen, the euro rose as high as 98.12
yen, but it hovered near an 11-year low hit at the start of the
week, while it also hung near a 16-month low versus sterling and
a record trough against the Australian dollar.
Euro/dollar gains nudged the dollar 0.3 percent lower versus
a currency basket to 81.119, near the 81.49 hit on
Wednesday, its highest in 16 months. The U.S. currency
was flat at 76.89 yen.
Growing pessimism about the ability of European officials to
agree a permanent solution to debt problems plaguing the single
currency area has prompted a heavy selloff in the euro in past
months.
It is also one of the worst performing currencies of 2012,
having already fallen more than 1.5 percent versus the dollar in
eight trading days.
With the market strongly tilted in favour of bets to sell
the euro further across the board, some investors see the chance
of a short-term correction higher in the euro if such bets are
trimmed.
Still, analysts expect such a move to be clipped around
$1.2850.
"EUR optimists point to potential bottoms in place in
EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF and EUR/AUD as arguing for an upward reversal,
but Citi traders remain firmly in the short camp as long $1.2858
resistance holds," Citi analysts said in a note.
That level roughly refers to the euro's 2011 troughs, hit in
December and January last year.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)