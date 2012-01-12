* Euro climbs after Spain bond auction
* Spain, Italy sell short-dated bonds at lower yields
* ECB keeps rates on hold at 1 percent
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 12 The euro rose against the
dollar on Thursday, boosted by strong demand at an auction of
Spanish bonds, but could face some selling if the European
Central Bank hints at more interest rate cuts to prop up the
bloc's economy as the debt crisis deepens.
The single currency showed little reaction to the ECB
keeping rates on hold at 1 percent. Market players said the
unchanged rate had been widely anticipated and was already
priced in.
Analysts said the single currency could come under a bit of
pressure if ECB President Mario Draghi uses his news conference
at 1330 GMT to hint at more policy easing in coming months,
although the downside is seen limited.
Investors will also scrutinise the press conference for
signals the central bank may buy more bonds of weak euro zone
countries including Italy and Spain to calm a surge in their
borrowing costs, or cut rates in the coming months.
"There is a fairly widespread expectation they will cut
rates next month so the press conference should be relatively
downbeat and signal the need for additional accommodation," said
Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"There's a possibility the euro could ease as a result but
it will be limited because it is mostly in the price. Almost
everybody expects a cut next month."
The Spanish auction fuelled euro demand after Madrid managed
to sell three- and four-year bonds at lower yields than
previously. Italy - the other major euro zone economy at the
sharp end of the crisis - also sold short-dated debt at lower
yields.
Yields on benchmark 10-year yields on Spanish and Italian
debt fell after the auctions,
extending this week's slide and retreating from near levels at
which other euro zone countries requested debt bailouts.
The single currency was 0.4 percent higher on the day
at $1.2754, having touched a session high around $1.2778.
"We've seen a nice lowering trend in the three days in
Spanish and Italian yields, and the market is pricing in a more
positive tone to bond markets at the periphery," said Steven
Saywell, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.
"So given that the euro has been under quite a bit of
pressure in the past few weeks, we're seeing a slight
repricing."
Still, euro gains were limited and the currency still
hovered within sight of a 16-month low of $1.2661 hit on
Wednesday. Many in the market consider its slight rise as merely
a correction from the heavy sell-off of past weeks.
On Thursday the head of sovereign ratings for Fitch said
Italy faces a "material risk" of being downgraded by the end of
the month although the government should be able to raise the
funds it needs on debt markets.
EURO OUTLOOK SHAKY
Despite the solid demand at the Spanish auction traders said
the overall bias remained for more downside for the euro.
Against the yen, the single currency rose as high
as 98.23 yen, but it hovered near an 11-year low hit at the
start of the week, while it also hung near a 16-month low versus
sterling and a record trough against the Australian dollar.
Euro/dollar gains nudged the dollar 0.3 percent lower versus
a currency basket to 81.061, near the 81.49 hit on
Wednesday, its highest in 16 months.
Growing pessimism about the ability of European officials to
agree a permanent solution to debt problems plaguing the region
has prompted a heavy selloff in the euro in past months.
It is also one of the worst performing currencies of 2012,
having already fallen more than 1.5 percent versus the dollar in
eight trading days.
The euro slipped to a 3-1/2 month low versus the
Swiss franc on Thursday as it pared the broad gains made earlier
in the day.
But market players said the slide to 1.2100 francs on
trading platform EBS did not necessarily suggest traders were
gearing up to test the 1.20 franc floor in euro/Swiss in the
wake of the resignation of former Swiss National Bank Chairman
Philipp Hildebrand.
"We believe the SNB will stand firm and the market is well
aware if they want to test the SNB they will need prevailing
conditions such as greater volatility in the European debt
crisis," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.
"This is not a test of the SNB decision, more a broader euro
decline."
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Ron Askew)