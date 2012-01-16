* Euro debt crisis fears worsen after S&P downgrades
* Focus on Greek debt swap talks; euro at 11-year low vs yen
* Single currency targets $1.2624 then $1.2588
* Fall below $1.25 would put $1.20 in focus
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Jan 16 The euro held near a
17-month low against the dollar and hit a 11-year low versus the
yen on Monday on concern a Standard & Poor's downgrade of euro
zone states and a Greek debt stand-off would aggravate the
region's debt crisis.
As nine euro zone countries, including France, had their
ratings cut, talks between Greece and private creditors on a
debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a messy Greek
default and dousing last week's glimmers of optimism.
"All the signals from S&P were that the crisis will get
worse before it gets better and I struggle to find an argument
for not being short of euro/dollar at the moment," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"It is difficult to see that any event will ease fears about
the euro zone debt crisis".
The euro was last down 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.2671 and was vulnerable to a test of Friday's 17-month
low of $1.2624, with stop loss orders said to be at $1.2600.
Analysts and traders said a lack of technical support meant
a break below $1.25 could quickly see the euro falling towards
$1.20 and the 2010 low around $1.1875.
With euro short positions at extreme levels, the single
currency may gain some respite from investors taking profit on
those positions. However, any such rallies were expected to be
limited, with investors keen to put on fresh shorts.
"With the (S&P) downgrade having been well telegraphed and
euro positioning beginning to look more clearly euro negative,
the risk of a euro bounce after knee-jerk selling remains," a
London-based trader said.
Possible support for the euro lies at its August 2010 low of
$1.2588. Below that, trendline support connecting the July 2001
low, early 2002 troughs and its June 2010 low lies around $1.25.
EURO/YEN
The euro fell 0.2 percent to 97.35 yen, having
earlier hit a fresh 11-year low of 97.04 yen on trading platform
EBS, with traders citing euro selling by Japanese exporters.
Markets will scrutinise upcoming euro zone debt auctions for
any sign of waning demand for peripheral euro zone debt, while
there are concerns the bloc's EFSF bailout fund may also lose
its triple-A rating with S&P.
The euro's drop against the yen prompted Japanese Finance
Minister Jun Azumi to say he was worried about the euro's fall,
adding currency moves had been "a little rapid".
Analysts at Citi played down the possibility of yen-selling
intervention against the euro, saying the drop in the euro to
levels below major Japanese manufacturers' currency assumptions
of about 105 yen to 110 yen, may be less harmful for Japanese
exporters than it might appear.
"Due to the economic slowdown in Europe, exports to Europe
from Japan have been sluggish, suggesting that the magnitude of
the currency impact may be somewhat smaller," Citi analysts
Osamu Takashima and Issei Suzuki said in a research note.
With the euro in retreat, the dollar index reached a
high of 81.702, within easy reach of a 16-month peak at 81.784
hit late last week.
The dollar, however, slipped 0.1 percent against the yen to
76.84 yen, with traders citing Japanese exporter selling.
Traders have said market wariness toward the possibility of
yen-selling intervention may increase if the dollar were to
threaten to breach 75.00 yen.
Against the Swiss franc, the euro was steady at 1.2079
francs, edging close to the Swiss National Bank's
floor of 1.20 francs, though traders cited near-term support
from an options barrier at 1.2050 francs.
With the euro on the defensive, some market players said it
may be set to test the 1.20 level, particularly after chairman
Philipp Hildebrand's resignation last week.
