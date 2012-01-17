* Euro jumps to $1.2806 after German ZEW survey

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Jan 17 The euro rose for the first time in three trading sessions on Tuesday, while commodity currencies advanced, bolstered by a better-than-expected German economic sentiment survey and robust Chinese data, all of which stoked risk appetite.

Strong demand at a Spanish treasury-bill auction boosted the single currency, but many investors consider its rally as a correction from its latest sell-off since the start of 2012, and believe it will depreciate more if the euro zone debt crisis deteriorates.

The euro's outlook remained shaky after Standard & Poor's downgraded the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund by one notch to AA+ following a raft of sovereign rating cuts on Friday, and analysts believe the euro could fall back towards a 17-month low versus the dollar hit late last week.

Risks of a Greek debt default are also likely to see investors sell into rallies, with the prospect of more cuts in official interest rates also hanging over the single currency.

"The ZEW survey has helped sentiment towards the euro and given investors are very bearish and running short positions, there is room for it to climb in the very near term," said Marcus Hettinger, global FX strategist at Credit Suisse.

"But it will be a struggle above $1.30 as we expect the European Central Bank to cut interest rates."

The euro rose roughly 1 percent on the day to $1.2806 in European trade, pulling further away from $1.2624 hit on trading platform EBS on Friday.

Traders said a semi-official investor was said to be a buyer after the German ZEW survey, while chatter of macros fund demand around $1.2770 lifted the euro to the day's high. Further gains were capped by stop-loss orders above $1.2810.

The single currency also climbed around 1 percent against the yen to 98.33 yen, recovering from an 11-year low of 97.04 yen struck on Monday. Renewed speculation that Japanese authorities may intervene to drive the yen lower against the euro could keep the yen in check for now.

Apart from expectations of rate cuts which will chip away at the premium investors get for holding euros instead of dollars, pounds or yen, the risk of a default by Greece in coming months and the possible ramifications for other peripheral countries is likely to weigh on the common currency.

The market will keep a close eye on talks between Athens and its private sector creditors on a debt swap deal which broke down last week but are expected to resume on Wednesday.

Cash-strapped Athens needs a deal with the private sector soon to avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions fall due in late March.

Swiss bank UBS has lowered its end-2012 euro/dollar forecast to $1.15 from $1.25 previously and expects the common currency to fall to $1.20 in a month's time and $1.15 in three months.

"I don't think the euro's gains can last," said Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS. "There is a lot of uncertainty about the euro zone. What markets are really concerned about are the Greek debt restructuring talks. The euro's gains could be capped at its 21-day moving average which is around $1.2890."

CHINESE BOOST

The Australian and New Zealand dollars outperformed the euro and rose to their highest in two-and-a-half months against the greenback after China's fourth quarter growth just exceeded market expectations.

Gross domestic product in an economy that is a key driver of global growth grew at an annual rate of 8.9 percent, although that remained the weakest in 2-1/2 years and down from 9.1 percent in the previous quarter.

The Australian dollar jumped 1.3 percent to $1.0450 while the New Zealand dollar also rose by a similar margin to $0.8032.

The common currency was also supported verbally by Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi. Speaking in the wake of the recent slide in euro/yen, Azumi said he was closely watching the impact of a weak euro on Japanese exporters.

Some analysts say the possibility of Japanese yen-selling intervention is considered low given that the slide in euro/yen is due to weakness in the euro, rather than yen strength.

But they add that the chances of an intervention may increase should the yen starts to rise broadly if investors become risk averse and sell other currencies for the Japanese unit, which tends to appreciate during times of uncertainty.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 76.75 yen. Japan conducted massive yen-selling intervention late last October after the dollar hit a record low of 75.311 yen. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Ron Askew)