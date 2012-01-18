* Euro up, Fitch tones down Italy talk, IMF plans more funds
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Jan 18 The euro rallied broadly on
Wednesday after a ratings agency appeared to soften its stance
regarding its outlook on Italy, while a media report that the
IMF would boost its funding capabilities also pushed the single
currency higher.
The single currency kept its distance from a 17-month low
versus the dollar, but many in the market believe its gains this
week are fleeting, and that the single currency may be in for
another beating if the euro zone debt crisis deteriorates.
Investors resumed cutting back bets to sell the euro after
an analyst at Fitch said the ratings agency did not expect Italy
to default. In earlier trade, the euro sold off after a senior
director said a two-notch downgrade to Italy was an option.
Fitch's comments came just days after rival S&P on Friday
cut its credit rating for Rome and eight other countries. S&P on
Monday cut its AAA rating of the EFSF European bailout fund.
Traders said a media report that the IMF would propose
increasing its lending pool drove the euro higher, while solid
demand at German and Portuguese bond auctions bolstered the
single currency to near session highs.
"The headline about the IMF wanting to expand its lending
facility has helped risk to recover quite brutally across the
board," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
"People were trying to fade risk (in earlier trade) by
taking profits on the euro, and as usual, they got burned a
bit."
The euro traded at $1.2820, up 0.7 percent on the day
after jumping to a session high of $1.2845. Traders said the
single currency was finding support from bids around $1.2810.
Its gains were broad-based, with the euro climbing more than
0.5 percent to 98.60 yen, backing off an 11-year low
plumbed earlier in the week, while it recovered from a record
trough hit against the Australian dollar.
The dollar took a hit as a result of the euro's gains.
Against a currency basket, the U.S. currency fell 0.5 percent to
80.779, although it hovered in range of a 16-month high hit on
Friday. It slipped a touch to 76.70 yen.
GREEK RISKS
Also supporting the euro was solid demand seen at a German
auction of two-year notes, while Portugal managed to sell
short-dated paper without a hitch despite being downgraded to
"junk" status by S&P late last week.
Analysts believe euro zone debt auctions, even for weaker
countries, have been going well due to demand from banks, which
many suspect have ample funds to invest in domestic debt after
taking up a massive amount of three-year ECB loans last month.
But despite its rally this week, investors believe the euro
will remain vulnerable to more evidence of fiscal and economic
weakness in the region, and see more selling if Greece is unable
to reach a debt deal with its creditors.
This would raise the chance of default.
"Greek bond negotiations could trigger more euro weakness as
they have to close a deal soon, before Greek debt repayments are
due in March," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at
SEB in Stockholm, referring to talks beginning in Athens on
Wednesday.
"If they don't come up with a solution soon, it could result
in more euro weakness."
(editing by Ron Askew)