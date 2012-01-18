* Euro up, Fitch tones down Italy talk, IMF plans more funds

* Solid demand for German, Portuguese debt also boost euro

* Analysts see more losses if Greek debt talks break down

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Jan 18 The euro rallied broadly on Wednesday following a media report that the International Monetary Fund would increase its funding capabilities, and was also boosted by a ratings agency appearing to soften its stance regarding its outlook on Italy.

The shared currency kept its distance from a 17-month low versus the dollar, but many in the market believe its gains this week are fleeting, and that the euro may be in for another beating if the bloc's debt crisis deteriorates.

The euro was last trading up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.2796. It pared gains from a session high of $1.2845, hit as a combination of the Fitch and IMF headlines prompted investors to cut back bearish bets.

An analyst at Fitch said the ratings agency did not expect Italy to default. In earlier trade, the euro sold off after a senior director said a two-notch downgrade to Italy was an option.

The rating comments were rapidly followed by a Bloomberg News report that the IMF proposed increasing its lending pool by $1 trillion, which lent further momentum to the euro's rally.

Reuters later reported the IMF is estimating it needs to raise up to $600 billion in new resources to lend to countries struggling with the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

Some market players were sceptical that the IMF would be able to deliver the amount initially reported, and cautioned risks for the euro were high as Greece starts talks with creditors over a debt deal later on Wednesday.

"So many things are up in the air without any clear resolution. I struggle with the idea there's that increase in IMF funding coming even though the market has reacted on that," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.

"I would be cautious and think the euro will struggle to push much higher. We keep seeing waves of positive sentiment but euro/dollar has struggled to make it much beyond $1.28 this week which is telling of downward pressure that's steadily building."

As a result of broad gains the single currency was last up 0.5 percent against the yen at 98.31 yen, backing off an 11-year low plumbed earlier in the week, and recovered from a record trough hit against the Australian dollar.

The dollar took a hit as a result of the euro's strength. Against a currency basket, the U.S. currency fell 0.4 percent to 80.827, although it hovered in range of a 16-month high hit on Friday. It was flat against the yen to 76.82 yen.

GREEK RISKS

Also supporting the euro was solid demand seen at a German auction of two-year notes, while Portugal managed to sell short-dated paper without a hitch despite being downgraded to "junk" status by S&P late last week.

Analysts believe euro zone debt auctions, even for weaker countries, have been going well due to demand from banks, which many suspect have ample funds to invest in domestic debt after taking up a massive amount of three-year ECB loans last month.

But despite its rally this week, investors believe the euro will remain vulnerable to more evidence of fiscal and economic weakness in the region, and see more selling if Greece is unable to reach a debt deal with its creditors.

Talks begin in Athens on Wednesday and are seen as crucial to staving off a painful default that could further undermine other euro zone sovereign debt markets.

"Greek bond negotiations could trigger more euro weakness as they have to close a deal soon, before Greek debt repayments are due in March," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

"If they don't come up with a solution soon, it could result in more euro weakness."

Greece needs a deal with the private sector within days to avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros ($18.5 billion) of bond redemptions fall due in late March. The country's foreign lenders have warned no further aid will be released until the bond swap deal is completed. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)