* Euro up, Fitch tones down Italy talk, IMF plans more funds
* Solid demand for German, Portuguese debt also boost euro
* Analysts see more losses if Greek debt talks break down
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 18 The euro rallied broadly on
Wednesday following a media report that the International
Monetary Fund would increase its funding capabilities, and was
also boosted by a ratings agency appearing to soften its stance
regarding its outlook on Italy.
The shared currency kept its distance from a 17-month low
versus the dollar, but many in the market believe its gains this
week are fleeting, and that the euro may be in for another
beating if the bloc's debt crisis deteriorates.
The euro was last trading up 0.4 percent on the day
at $1.2796. It pared gains from a session high of $1.2845, hit
as a combination of the Fitch and IMF headlines prompted
investors to cut back bearish bets.
An analyst at Fitch said the ratings agency did not expect
Italy to default. In earlier trade, the euro sold off after a
senior director said a two-notch downgrade to Italy was an
option.
The rating comments were rapidly followed by a Bloomberg
News report that the IMF proposed increasing its lending pool by
$1 trillion, which lent further momentum to the euro's rally.
Reuters later reported the IMF is estimating it needs to
raise up to $600 billion in new resources to lend to countries
struggling with the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
Some market players were sceptical that the IMF would be
able to deliver the amount initially reported, and cautioned
risks for the euro were high as Greece starts talks with
creditors over a debt deal later on Wednesday.
"So many things are up in the air without any clear
resolution. I struggle with the idea there's that increase in
IMF funding coming even though the market has reacted on that,"
said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New
York Mellon.
"I would be cautious and think the euro will struggle to
push much higher. We keep seeing waves of positive sentiment but
euro/dollar has struggled to make it much beyond $1.28 this week
which is telling of downward pressure that's steadily building."
As a result of broad gains the single currency was last up
0.5 percent against the yen at 98.31 yen, backing off
an 11-year low plumbed earlier in the week, and recovered from a
record trough hit against the Australian dollar.
The dollar took a hit as a result of the euro's strength.
Against a currency basket, the U.S. currency fell 0.4 percent to
80.827, although it hovered in range of a 16-month high hit on
Friday. It was flat against the yen to 76.82 yen.
GREEK RISKS
Also supporting the euro was solid demand seen at a German
auction of two-year notes, while Portugal managed to sell
short-dated paper without a hitch despite being downgraded to
"junk" status by S&P late last week.
Analysts believe euro zone debt auctions, even for weaker
countries, have been going well due to demand from banks, which
many suspect have ample funds to invest in domestic debt after
taking up a massive amount of three-year ECB loans last month.
But despite its rally this week, investors believe the euro
will remain vulnerable to more evidence of fiscal and economic
weakness in the region, and see more selling if Greece is unable
to reach a debt deal with its creditors.
Talks begin in Athens on Wednesday and are seen as crucial
to staving off a painful default that could further undermine
other euro zone sovereign debt markets.
"Greek bond negotiations could trigger more euro weakness as
they have to close a deal soon, before Greek debt repayments are
due in March," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at
SEB in Stockholm.
"If they don't come up with a solution soon, it could result
in more euro weakness."
Greece needs a deal with the private sector within days to
avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros ($18.5 billion) of
bond redemptions fall due in late March. The country's foreign
lenders have warned no further aid will be released until the
bond swap deal is completed.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)